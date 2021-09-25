For the first time since 1983, Liverpool are making the trip south to meet Brentford in a competitive game. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

Today will be only the 16th time these two teams have played one another and the first in the Premier League.

And while Brentford are aiming to stay in the top half table, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are looking to ensure they continue to share the top spot at the very least by the end of the weekend.

The Bees have proved an exciting addition to the top-flight and will pose as another early test for Liverpool, who will also have a crowd to silence.

So, can the Reds add their fifth league win of the season today?

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brentford vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

