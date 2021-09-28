Another Champions League evening and another shot at all three points as Liverpool meet Porto at a ground where they’ve not tasted defeat in four previous visits. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are in Portugal for the third time in five seasons and they can maintain a 100 percent start to their Group B campaign with a victory tonight.

Both teams head into the clash having started the season unbeaten after eight games, with Liverpool arriving off the back of a chaotic night at Brentford in what was only their second blemish of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp knows recent history will not dictate what happens against Porto and his team will need to be on their toes to ensure a victory is taken back to Anfield in what is a huge week for the Reds.

So, can Liverpool heap more misery on Porto tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 8pm in Porto, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Porto vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Porto vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDNxtra 2 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Porto vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first Champions League away game on the following channels worldwide:

