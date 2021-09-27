Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool supporters' flag of the Hillsborough memorial eternal flame before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“When will the bubble burst?” – Liverpool fans criticise Premier League’s overseas plan

Liverpool fans have been among those to criticise new talks over holding Premier League games overseas, five months after the failed Super League plans.

When the Reds pulled out of the much-maligned Super League proposal, as with eight of the other 11 clubs, it was widely accepted that it was not the end.

The commodification of modern football knows no bounds, with UEFA announcing an expanded Champions League setup soon after, while FIFA push ahead with plans for a World Cup every two years.

For a long time, the Premier League has been touted as a major attraction for markets overseas, and suggestions of a 39th game being held abroad have been routinely shot down.

Now, though, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that talks have been held over hosting “meaningful” Premier League fixtures in other countries.

Shareholders from the 20 Premier League clubs met in London last week, and following initial discussions last month, the prospect of playing games overseas was brought up again.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, USA - Friday, July 19, 2019: Liverpool supporters set off a red smoke bomb during a friendly match between Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund at the Notre Dame Stadium on day four of the club's pre-season tour of America. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The United States is considered a primary destination – with plans already in place for a lucrative pre-season tournament there, which is much more understandable – while China, India, Brazil and Indonesia are also mentioned as key markets.

While it would take “several years for a top-flight match outside of England to come to fruition,” it is described as crucial in the league’s “attempts to gain greater global appeal.”

This is, naturally, a controversial idea among fans, with Liverpool supporters taking to social media to criticise the report:

While it seems a farfetched scheme given the tradition of the Premier League and clubs playing 19 games home and away, there is also a sense of inevitability to it.

The need for unnecessary change among the moneymakers and lawmakers will not go away, and if the demand is there, it would be no surprise if games are eventually held in the US and the Far East in particular.

Hopefully, though, fan power can prevail once again, with the strong statement from supporters in the wake of the Super League plans a warning sign for the Premier League.

