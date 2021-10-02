Jurgen Klopp is likely to make 11 changes as Liverpool visit Preston in the League Cup fourth round, with there a possibility of a first start for youngster Tyler Morton.
The Reds arrive at Deepdale buoyed by a remarkable 5-0 win at Man United, though few of the players from that triumph at Old Trafford are expected to be involved.
Just as with the 3-0 win over Norwich in the previous round, Klopp should turn to a mix of fringe figures and youth for his starting lineup against the Championship strugglers.
However, Liverpool will not take to tie lightly, with there being no chance of an academy side being fielded, for example.
So how could the Reds line up in Lancashire?
Team news
Klopp’s assistant Pepijn Lijnders took media duties for the League Cup, and revealed the following:
- Naby Keita and Fabinho out, but likely back vs. Brighton
- Caoimhin Kelleher also a doubt due to illness
- James Milner and Thiago longer-term absentees, but Spaniard improving
- Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino expected to return
- Kaide Gordon to miss out but youngsters likely to take part
Liverpool’s XI vs. Preston
Despite Keita,
And it should remain an impressive starting lineup regardless, with the likes of Origi, Minamino, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez to come in:
- Adrian to start in goal if Kelleher is out
- Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas in at full-back
- Gomez the likely partner for a returning Joel Matip
- Morton to get first start with Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Sadio Mane the key forward alongside Minamino and Origi
This would see Liverpool set up as below:
There is a possibility that further alterations are made to that lineup, however, particularly if Kelleher is deemed fit to start.
While Adrian is a capable stand-in for these games, Liverpool will be eager to give the Irishman as much experience as they can in the knowledge that Alisson would start most of the time:
- If fit, Kelleher to resume duties as cup goalkeeper
- Nat Phillips a candidate at centre-back if Matip rested for Brighton
- Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain midfield the most feasible
- Mateusz Musialowski and James Balagizi unlikely starters in attack
With Kelleher and Phillips to come in, Liverpool could take to the field like this:
Kelleher; Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Mane, Minamino, Origi
As mentioned, the likes of Musialowski and Balagizi may make the matchday squad after missing the under-23s’ 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Monday night, while Owen Beck and Conor Bradley could be involved having seen their minutes limited in that game.
But there is a low chance of Klopp taking too many risks despite Liverpool’s priorities being elsewhere – particularly as there are senior players in need of the game time.
Fan Comments