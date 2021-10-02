Jurgen Klopp is likely to make 11 changes as Liverpool visit Preston in the League Cup fourth round, with there a possibility of a first start for youngster Tyler Morton.

The Reds arrive at Deepdale buoyed by a remarkable 5-0 win at Man United, though few of the players from that triumph at Old Trafford are expected to be involved.

Just as with the 3-0 win over Norwich in the previous round, Klopp should turn to a mix of fringe figures and youth for his starting lineup against the Championship strugglers.

However, Liverpool will not take to tie lightly, with there being no chance of an academy side being fielded, for example.

So how could the Reds line up in Lancashire?

Team news

Klopp’s assistant Pepijn Lijnders took media duties for the League Cup, and revealed the following:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Preston

Despite Keita, Fabinho, Thiago , Milner, Harvey Elliott all being absent from the midfield ranks, there is a strong chance Klopp makes 11 changes for this tie.

And it should remain an impressive starting lineup regardless, with the likes of Origi, Minamino, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez to come in:

Adrian to start in goal if Kelleher is out

Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas in at full-back

Gomez the likely partner for a returning Joel Matip

Morton to get first start with Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sadio Mane the key forward alongside Minamino and Origi

This would see Liverpool set up as below:

Adrian ; Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Mane, Minamino, Origi

There is a possibility that further alterations are made to that lineup, however, particularly if Kelleher is deemed fit to start.

While Adrian is a capable stand-in for these games, Liverpool will be eager to give the Irishman as much experience as they can in the knowledge that Alisson would start most of the time:

If fit, Kelleher to resume duties as cup goalkeeper

Nat Phillips a candidate at centre-back if Matip rested for Brighton

Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain midfield the most feasible

Mateusz Musialowski and James Balagizi unlikely starters in attack

With Kelleher and Phillips to come in, Liverpool could take to the field like this:

Kelleher; Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Mane, Minamino, Origi

As mentioned, the likes of Musialowski and Balagizi may make the matchday squad after missing the under-23s’ 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Monday night, while Owen Beck and Conor Bradley could be involved having seen their minutes limited in that game.

But there is a low chance of Klopp taking too many risks despite Liverpool’s priorities being elsewhere – particularly as there are senior players in need of the game time.