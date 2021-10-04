Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Said Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (C) after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

4 away games in 11 days and Klopp’s milestone day – Liverpool FC in October

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have plenty of days on the road to contend with in the month of October, with four in the space of just 11 days as the Reds compete in three different competitions.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were an impressive force once more throughout September, scoring 20 goals and winning five of their six games.

It means they currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and their Champions League group, setting a nice early pace in 2021/22.

The Reds put three or more goals beyond their opposition for six games running and they will look to continue seizing their chances in front of goal in the upcoming month.

A total of six games now await, including another international break that is clouded in pandemic uncertainty.

Here are Liverpool‘s key dates for the diary in October, including fixtures for the under-23s, under-18s and women’s sides.

October 3 – Man City (H)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones sees his shot go wide during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The month kicks off with high stakes, as Pep Guardiola’s men return to Anfield after Man City‘s first win at the ground in 18 years last season – but this time the ground will be full.

The Reds hold a one-point advantage prior to kickoff having yet to taste defeat in the first seven games of the season, while City did so in their opening game of the season at Tottenham.

With this the final game before the break, its significance is vast for both immediate and long-term momentum and goals.

October 4-15 – International break

East Rutherford, NJ - Friday September 07, 2018: The men's national teams of the United States (USA) and Brazil (BRA) played an international friendly at MetLife Stadium. .

Unfortunately, the second international break of the season is swiftly upon us, with a host of Jurgen Klopp‘s players to jet off to various parts of the world for international duty.

Alisson, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Sadio Mane face a 10-day quarantine on their return from red-list countries, but a unique exemption will still allow them to train and play.

Jordan Henderson is the sole Liverpool representative for the senior England squad, meanwhile.

October 8 – 6 years of Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021:Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at full time after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

The timing of the international break also coincides with Klopp’s Liverpool anniversary, with the day to herald six years since he became the manager.

In that time, he has seen the Reds lift four pieces of silverware having drastically transformed the club.

Be sure to check out This Is Anfield on this day, you won’t want to miss what we have in store!

October 16 – Watford (A)

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 29, 2020: Watford's Ismaïla Sarr (R) gets away from Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool‘s first game after the break takes them to Vicarage Road to meet the newly-promoted Watford, in what is the first of four successive games on the road.

At the time of writing, the Hornets have won two and lost three of their opening six games, with their opening day 3-2 victory over Aston Villa the standout result.

And let’s hope there’s no repeat of a particular February 29.

But the Reds could be without Alisson and Fabinho even with the new quarantine solution as Brazil’s third and final game kicks off merely 35 hours before the trip.

October 19 – Atletico Madrid (A)

MADRID, SPAIN - Monday, February 17, 2020: An exterior view of the Estadio Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are then Spain bound to meet a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid, who have four points in Group B after a dramatic late win at AC Milan.

Ex-Red Luis Suarez was the man to deliver but Klopp and co. will hope to keep him quiet and make sure they are on the winning side of things at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium following the 1-0 defeat in 2020.

A huge game but we’ll take less of the theatrics this time around…but who are we kidding?

October 24 – Man United (A)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: Liverpool supporters hold up European Cups to mark their six European Cup titles before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the big European night is then followed five days later with a trip to Old Trafford, where Man United and Cristiano Ronaldo await.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have been anything but convincing in their first nine games of the season, despite managing five wins.

It’s a fixture Reds all look toward and with the seven-year wait for a win brilliantly brought to an end last season, it’s time to make it two on the bounce at United.

October 27 – Preston (A)

2F00KGH Deepdale Stadium, Preston, Lancashire, UK. 6th Mar, 2021. English Football League Championship Football, Preston North End versus Bournemouth; Sepp van den Berg of Preston North End Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

The time on the road then comes to an end 11 days later, with Preston North End awaiting in the fourth round of the League Cup – the current home of loanee Sepp van den Berg.

Liverpool will need to grant permission for the young defender to feature but one could expect them to do so as they visit Deepdale for the first time since 2009.

October 30 – Brighton (H)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the month concludes with a welcomed return to Anfield, with Adam Lallana‘s Brighton the visitors in what will be the second Saturday 3pm kickoff this season.

The Seagulls have started the season brightly with 13 points from the first available 18, but have largely been untested in that time – with the month of October to truly test them.

Before they arrive on Merseyside, they will meet Arsenal and Man City, with a trip to Leicester also on the schedule in the League Cup.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Melkamu Frauendorf (L) celebrates with team-mate Mateusz Musialowski after scoring the first equalising goal during the UEFA Youth League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at the Vila Nova de Gaia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

U23s

Man United (A) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 2, 2pm
Bolton (A) – Papa John’s Trophy – Tues, Oct 5, 7pm
Arsenal (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 16, 2pm
Blackburn (A) – Premier League 2 – Mon, Oct 25, 7pm
Derby (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 30, 1pm

U18s

Sunderland (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 2, 1pm
Aston Villa (A) – Premier League U18 Cup – Sat, Oct 16, 12pm
Atletico Madrid (A) – UEFA Youth League – Tues, Oct 19, 3pm
Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 23, 12pm
Everton (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 30, 11am

Women’s

Coventry (A) – Championship – Sun, Oct3, 2pm
Sheffield United (A) – Championship – Sat, Oct 9, 3pm
Aston Villa (H) – League Cup – Wed, Oct 13, 7pm
Lewes FC (H) – Championship – Sun, Oct 31, 12pm (GMT)

* All times BST, unless otherwise stated.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments