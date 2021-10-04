Liverpool have plenty of days on the road to contend with in the month of October, with four in the space of just 11 days as the Reds compete in three different competitions.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were an impressive force once more throughout September, scoring 20 goals and winning five of their six games.

It means they currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and their Champions League group, setting a nice early pace in 2021/22.

The Reds put three or more goals beyond their opposition for six games running and they will look to continue seizing their chances in front of goal in the upcoming month.

A total of six games now await, including another international break that is clouded in pandemic uncertainty.

Here are Liverpool‘s key dates for the diary in October, including fixtures for the under-23s, under-18s and women’s sides.

October 3 – Man City (H)

The month kicks off with high stakes, as Pep Guardiola’s men return to Anfield after Man City‘s first win at the ground in 18 years last season – but this time the ground will be full.

The Reds hold a one-point advantage prior to kickoff having yet to taste defeat in the first seven games of the season, while City did so in their opening game of the season at Tottenham.

With this the final game before the break, its significance is vast for both immediate and long-term momentum and goals.

October 4-15 – International break

Unfortunately, the second international break of the season is swiftly upon us, with a host of Jurgen Klopp‘s players to jet off to various parts of the world for international duty.

Alisson, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Sadio Mane face a 10-day quarantine on their return from red-list countries, but a unique exemption will still allow them to train and play.

Jordan Henderson is the sole Liverpool representative for the senior England squad, meanwhile.

October 8 – 6 years of Jurgen Klopp

The timing of the international break also coincides with Klopp’s Liverpool anniversary, with the day to herald six years since he became the manager.

In that time, he has seen the Reds lift four pieces of silverware having drastically transformed the club.

Be sure to check out This Is Anfield on this day, you won’t want to miss what we have in store!

October 16 – Watford (A)

Liverpool‘s first game after the break takes them to Vicarage Road to meet the newly-promoted Watford, in what is the first of four successive games on the road.

At the time of writing, the Hornets have won two and lost three of their opening six games, with their opening day 3-2 victory over Aston Villa the standout result.

And let’s hope there’s no repeat of a particular February 29.

But the Reds could be without Alisson and Fabinho even with the new quarantine solution as Brazil’s third and final game kicks off merely 35 hours before the trip.

October 19 – Atletico Madrid (A)

Liverpool are then Spain bound to meet a familiar foe in Atletico Madrid, who have four points in Group B after a dramatic late win at AC Milan.

Ex-Red Luis Suarez was the man to deliver but Klopp and co. will hope to keep him quiet and make sure they are on the winning side of things at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium following the 1-0 defeat in 2020.

A huge game but we’ll take less of the theatrics this time around…but who are we kidding?

October 24 – Man United (A)

And the big European night is then followed five days later with a trip to Old Trafford, where Man United and Cristiano Ronaldo await.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have been anything but convincing in their first nine games of the season, despite managing five wins.

It’s a fixture Reds all look toward and with the seven-year wait for a win brilliantly brought to an end last season, it’s time to make it two on the bounce at United.

October 27 – Preston (A)

The time on the road then comes to an end 11 days later, with Preston North End awaiting in the fourth round of the League Cup – the current home of loanee Sepp van den Berg.

Liverpool will need to grant permission for the young defender to feature but one could expect them to do so as they visit Deepdale for the first time since 2009.

October 30 – Brighton (H)

And the month concludes with a welcomed return to Anfield, with Adam Lallana‘s Brighton the visitors in what will be the second Saturday 3pm kickoff this season.

The Seagulls have started the season brightly with 13 points from the first available 18, but have largely been untested in that time – with the month of October to truly test them.

Before they arrive on Merseyside, they will meet Arsenal and Man City, with a trip to Leicester also on the schedule in the League Cup.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Man United (A) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 2, 2pm

Bolton (A) – Papa John’s Trophy – Tues, Oct 5, 7pm

Arsenal (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 16, 2pm

Blackburn (A) – Premier League 2 – Mon, Oct 25, 7pm

Derby (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Oct 30, 1pm

U18s

Sunderland (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 2, 1pm

Aston Villa (A) – Premier League U18 Cup – Sat, Oct 16, 12pm

Atletico Madrid (A) – UEFA Youth League – Tues, Oct 19, 3pm

Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 23, 12pm

Everton (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Oct 30, 11am

Women’s

Coventry (A) – Championship – Sun, Oct3, 2pm

Sheffield United (A) – Championship – Sat, Oct 9, 3pm

Aston Villa (H) – League Cup – Wed, Oct 13, 7pm

Lewes FC (H) – Championship – Sun, Oct 31, 12pm (GMT)

* All times BST, unless otherwise stated.