There were two 3-0 scorelines for the Liverpool academy sides on Saturday, but the under-23s suffered a very different fate in Manchester to the under-18s over at Kirkby.

Ahead of the Reds’ clash with Man City in the Premier League, both the U23s and U18s were in league action on Saturday afternoon.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s produced an emphatic response to their 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Leeds last time out, as they took on Sunderland at home.

There was only one change to the side from that defeat, with Isaac Mabaya suspended after his red card which paved the way for England under-17s international Josh Davidson to come in.

Few will have been surprised at the opening goalscorer, with Oakley Cannonier netting his 12th of the campaign on the half-hour, after Melkamu Frauendorf left Harvey Blair’s cross to trail to the No. 9.

Frauendorf, who netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Porto in midweek, doubled the lead after the break, cutting inside to bend a brilliant effort home.

Blair then wrapped up the victory four minutes later, sniffing out the rebound from the impressive Luke Chambers’ strike to find the bottom corner and seal the three points.

It was the fifth time Liverpool‘s U18s have scored at least three in a game already this season – having only failed to do so on two occasions.

From the free-scoring U18s to the downtrodden U23s, then, as Barry Lewtas’ young Reds suffered a 3-0 defeat to Man United later in the day.

Kaide Gordon was again rested after his breakthrough with the first team, but Lewtas still fielded a side that included the likes of Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, James Balagizi and Mateusz Musialowski.

Unfortunately, Liverpool hardly got going at Leigh Sports Village, with Bjorn Hardley, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire getting the goals for United.

Goalkeeper Liam Hughes did his best to keep his side in the game, but the young Reds were outclassed on the road as they suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

They have only tasted victory once in seven games, that coming in the Merseyside derby as a strong side including Gordon, Sheyi Ojo, Rhys Williams and Jake Cain all lined up at Kirkby.

To make matters worse for the U23s, substitute midfielder Dominic Corness was shown a straight red card for a strong, studs-up challenges late on – with Jarell Quansah’s return from a long-term ankle injury the only real positive to take.