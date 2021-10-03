Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Reds unchanged as Milner starts

Anfield is primed and ready as Liverpool host Man City, with Jurgen Klopp naming an unchanged XI for the occasion.

The Reds head into the crucial Premier League clash off the back of an emphatic 5-1 over Porto in midweek, a result that stretched the unbeaten start to the season to nine games.

The result also ensured Liverpool have now scored three or more goals in their last six games but making it seven will prove tough going against a City side who have conceded just once in six league matches.

But the match offers a chance to set an early benchmark and Fortress Anfield will be right behind Liverpool as they look to remain at the top of the table.

Alisson will continue in goal, looking for his fifth clean sheet a day after his 29th birthday.

James Milner remains at right-back with Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson completing the defence.

In midfield, Fabinho’s presence will be key next to Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

And Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota will lead the line – with the No. 11 out to score for the seventh game in succession.

On the bench, Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas to turn to, with Divock Origi out of the matchday squad due to illness.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

