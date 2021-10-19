Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is all smiles after the 3-2 victory during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“He was angry with the world!” – Jurgen Klopp plays down Diego Simeone incident

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has played down his reaction to Diego Simeone avoiding a post-match handshake by running straight down the tunnel after Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid.

The Reds emerged triumphant from a frenetic game at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Mohamed Salah‘s second-half penalty proving the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory.

Salah had opened the scoring early on before Naby Keita added another, only for Antoine Griezmann to net twice and then get sent off for a high challenge on Roberto Firmino.

Mario Hermoso then gave away a penalty with a bizarre challenge, and after Salah converted that spot-kick, Atletico were denied in a similar incident as Diogo Jota brought down Jose Gimenez.

It was a tense night decided by the referee heading towards his pitchside monitor, and Atletico’s well-paid cheerleader Simeone was clearly not happy at the final whistle.

But though his counterpart ran away from his attempted handshake, Klopp did not hold a grudge as he spoke to BT Sport after the game.

“The situation is clear: I wanted to shake his hand, he didn’t want to,” the manager explained.

“His reaction was, for sure, not right; mine was not too cool as well. But we are both emotional. So when I see him next time, we will shake hands, definitely.

“He was obviously angry, not with me, but with the game, the world, stuff like this. Nothing else.”

It was a strange reaction from Simeone after a highly charged 96 minutes in Madrid, and he will no doubt regret his decision in the hours after full-time.

There may be no love lost between him and Klopp, of course, but the lack of respect shown is not befitting of a manager of his stature.

Fortunately, they don’t need to wait too long until their next meeting, with Atletico heading to Anfield on November 3 – and if Liverpool win, they are through to the last 16.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments