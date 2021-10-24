The 208th meeting between the Reds and Man United could see Mohamed Salah make more history as the first player to score at United in three successive Liverpool visits.

Liverpool have lost more times at Old Trafford in the Premier League era (16) than at any other venue while the total of 68 defeats home and away is their most to any club in league history.

And the Reds have not recorded back to back league wins in the league at Old Trafford since January 2002.

But avoid defeat and the Reds could go seven unbeaten in the league against United for the first time since 1992, which would equal their best since 1927.

The Reds Love the Road

The Reds have scored in each of the last 21 away games in all competitions since a 0-1 loss at Southampton on the fourth day of 2021.

In the league, they have scored 27 goals in the last nine away matches and their tally of 14 on the road is twice as many as the next best top-flight teams – Chelsea and West Ham (7) entering this round of fixtures.

And Roberto Firmino has scored each of his last 12 Liverpool goals away from Anfield (10 of which have come in the league), the longest run by any player in the club’s history.

Watch out for Salah…Again!

Mo Salah could become the first player in history to score at United in three successive Liverpool visits in all competitions.

Should he find the net, he will also become only the second Red ever to score in his team’s first five away league games of a season, joining Sam Raybould who did so with five in 1902/03.

The No. 11 is also on a run of scoring in nine consecutive appearances in all competitions – the longest sequence in Liverpool history. The last goalkeeper to prevent him from scoring was Burnley’s Nick Pope in August.

A Big Day Ahead for Klopp?

A win today will see Jurgen Klopp record his 200th victory as Liverpool manager (in his 331st game) counting penalty-shoot out successes as wins.

If his side takes at least a point, Klopp will become the first manager in the club’s history to record seven successive league games against United without defeat.

United’s Strengths and Weaknesses…

United have never lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford when leading at half-time. In fact, the last time they did so was in May 1984 against Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never beaten Liverpool in a league game as a manager – drawing three and losing three of six games. His only win came in the FA Cup last season.

They have conceded in each of their last nine league matches at home – their longest run of top-flight games at Old Trafford without a clean sheet since February 1971 (10 games).

But going into this weekend’s round of fixtures only Manchester City (12) had scored more goals in their opening four home league games than United, who have 10.

The Manchester Ref…

Anthony Taylor, from Cheshire, was in charge of this fixture last season which Liverpool won 4-2.

He has issued 20 yellow cards and one red (to Chelsea’s Reece James at Anfield) in his seven Premier League games this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Man United: Ronaldo 6, Bruno Fernandes 4, Greenwood 4, Lingard 2, Rashford 2, Fred 1, Maguire 1, Martial 1, Telles 1

Liverpool: Salah 12, Firmino 6, Mane 6, Jota 3, Keita 2, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).