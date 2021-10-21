Liverpool’s relentless start to the season has already seen them rewrite the record books and more are in their sights, with the trip to Man United another test of their capabilities.

The Reds’ strong opening to the 2021/22 season continued at Atletico Madrid in mid-week having passed their latest test after the Spanish outfit pegged back their two-goal lead.

Mohamed Salah was on hand with the decisive goal once more to not only move Liverpool five points clear at the top of their Champions League group, but it also made sure that the unbeaten streak rolled on.

Despite their challenges and the external doubts of their credentials, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have not suffered a loss since April 6 when they travelled to Real Madrid 198 days ago.

In that time, Liverpool have contested 21 games across all competitions and have emerged unscathed with a record of 15 victories and six draws, with just 17 goals conceded.

The club’s next best run was over 32 years ago when Kenny Dalglish oversaw a 24-game unbeaten streak in 1989, which heartbreakingly ended against Arsenal on the final day to deny the Reds a league title.

A similar streak was recorded in 1987/88 while in 1982 Bob Paisley’s men went 25 games unbeaten, leaving the current Liverpool squad with five more games to surpass the feat.

But there is absolutely no guarantee despite the Reds’ fine run of form with the next run of fixtures to see Klopp’s men meet Man United, Preston, Brighton, Atletico Madrid and West Ham.

The sparsity of such unbeaten streaks only goes to show the difficulty of putting together such a run when competing on a number of fronts, but it is a testament to the quality that is in the current ranks.

Add that to the fact that the Reds have scored three or more goals in their last eight away games and you have a recipe for success, which Man United, Preston and West Ham should all be wary of.

But irrespective of if and for how long Klopp’s men extend their run, they have laid down an early marker and signalled their intent domestically and on the continent.