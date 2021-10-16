Liverpool make the trip to Watford on their welcome return to Premier League action this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest from Vicarage Road.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Teams

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Masina; Hernandez, Sarr, Dennis

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams

