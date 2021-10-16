Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané challenges for a header with Watford's Sebastian Prödl during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Watford vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool make the trip to Watford on their welcome return to Premier League action this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest from Vicarage Road.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka, Masina; Hernandez, Sarr, Dennis

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments