Fabinho has explained that Liverpool are considering flying him and Alisson straight to Spain after their time with Brazil, to avoid quarantine issues in the UK.

While the UK government removed Brazil from its red list for travel on Monday, the national team travelled to both Venezuela and Colombia this month.

Those countries are still restricted when it comes to re-entry to England, with those travelling required to quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

An exemption was made for footballers, allowing their isolation to take place in a club bubble, leaving once per day to train or play, but issues remain for those with fixtures scheduled abroad.

Fabinho and Alisson fall into that category, as they would likely be unable to head back to the UK and then travel to Spain for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on October 19.

However, speaking to reporters ahead of Brazil’s meeting with Uruguay in Manaus on Friday, the midfielder discussed the possibility of flying directly to Spain when their international duty ends.

“With all of what is involved, travel, I don’t know how much time we will have between one game and the other,” he said, effectively ruling himself out of Saturday’s trip to Watford.

“We will also need to quarantine, but the club is still studying whether it is better to go straight to Spain to play Atletico and quarantine there, without staying in a hotel in England.”

It would certainly make the most sense to fly Fabinho and Alisson to Spain, allowing them to not only take part against Atletico but also see their quarantine expire before heading back to England.

The Brazil squad left red-listed Colombia on October 10, which means the Liverpool pair would not need to isolate if they returned to the UK on or after October 21.

With the Atletico game not until two days prior to that, and the Reds’ next fixture against Man United being held on October 24, it is feasible that Fabinho and Alisson travel both to and from Spain separate from the squad.

As Fabinho pointed out, there is no chance they could make it in time for the Watford game, which kicks off 35 hours after Brazil play Uruguay, so this would be a common-sense solution.