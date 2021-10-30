Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 30, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hope for Fabinho return after “two points dropped” vs. Brighton

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and the fans were left hugely frustrated and pining for the return of their No. 3.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Premier League, Anfield
October 30, 2021

Goals: Henderson 4′, Mane 24′; Mwepu 41′, Trossard 65′

The Reds were looking for yet another win after a scintillating run of form, as the fifth-placed Seagulls headed to Anfield.

Jordan Henderson got the hosts off to a flying start, finishing in style in front of the Kop, before Sadio Mane headed home to make it 2-0.

Enock Mwepu reduced the arrears, however, and Leandro Tossard equalised midway through the second half.

Brighton deserved a point in the end, as Liverpool got overrun and lost energy as the game went on, failing to fully capitalise on Man City‘s defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There was lots of frustration at the final whistle…

“Won’t win anything playing like that!”

Andy Brown on Facebook.

 

The midfield was poor and key absent figures were missed…

Fabinho was missed today.”

Ian Nia Wellington on Facebook.

 

Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain came in for lots of criticism…

Brighton unlucky not to take all 3… Came and had a go unlike Curtis jones, Bobby etc. Lethargic, too many touches. Jones literally thinks he’s a superstar gets on the ball trying make things tick and just slows everything like emre can used to.”

Adam Prince on Facebook.

 

Alisson was the one player who came away with credit…

