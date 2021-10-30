Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and the fans were left hugely frustrated and pining for the return of their No. 3.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Premier League, Anfield

October 30, 2021

Goals: Henderson 4′, Mane 24′; Mwepu 41′, Trossard 65′

The Reds were looking for yet another win after a scintillating run of form, as the fifth-placed Seagulls headed to Anfield.

Jordan Henderson got the hosts off to a flying start, finishing in style in front of the Kop, before Sadio Mane headed home to make it 2-0.

Enock Mwepu reduced the arrears, however, and Leandro Tossard equalised midway through the second half.

Brighton deserved a point in the end, as Liverpool got overrun and lost energy as the game went on, failing to fully capitalise on Man City‘s defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

There was lots of frustration at the final whistle…

Frustrating and two points very much dropped. Far too casual from the Reds at times. Obviously we’ve dropped points when City have lost. Advantage Chelsea, bizarrely. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) October 30, 2021

Hard to pick a decent player there tbh. Got away with it. Lick our wounds and go again. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) October 30, 2021

From winning 5-0 at Old Trafford to bottling a 2-0 lead to Brighton at Anfield. Typical. — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 30, 2021

These bastards are becoming a real bogie team! Really frustrating. — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 30, 2021

“Won’t win anything playing like that!” – Andy Brown on Facebook.

Really disappointing. City lost, true enough, and Brighton are an excellent team but Liverpool were very poor for the entire second half. Bit like Atletico in that it became a basketball game and they didn't stem the flow. Missed Keita when he went off — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 30, 2021

Didn’t learn a thing from Brentford. Couldn’t cope with another side who made the pitch massive, — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) October 30, 2021

That’s a shocker from Liverpool. Brighton are a really good side. Thought we’d won it at 2-0. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 30, 2021

Fully deserved point for Brighton. Klopp had a stinker, on to the next. — Rowly (@TheFarFarLeft) October 30, 2021

The midfield was poor and key absent figures were missed…

The Fabinho loss remains the most significant. Our best and most influential midfielder by a distance, followed by Thiago. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 30, 2021

We need a midfielder in January if this is going to keep on happening. Can't be relying on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones… — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 30, 2021

I well and truly miss Gini Wijnaldum — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) October 30, 2021

“Fabinho was missed today.” – Ian Nia Wellington on Facebook.

Liverpool deserved no more than a point there – in fact, they would've lost if someone like Mignolet was in goal instead of Alisson. Second half performance woeful, especially the midfield. Brighton excellent, one of those, move on. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 30, 2021

JONES AND OX HAHAHAHA PLS JUST GET OUT MAN — Vik (@LFCVik2) October 30, 2021

There was a reason many wanted an extra CM signed Too many of ours miss more than their fair share. Massively exposed today — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) October 30, 2021

We were second best today and fortunate to get two goals ahead. Even so to drop points from that position is frustrating. The midfield was wide open at times and we missed Fabinho badly. Brighton under Potter have always been a tough opponent for us. Excellent manager. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) October 30, 2021

Can’t wait for Fabinho, Thiago and Naby to be fit again. — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 30, 2021

Need Fabinho and Thiago back asap — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) October 30, 2021

Anyway, once again, we see why Fabinho is the best DM in the league and why we miss him. — Jay (? x 19) (@ScouseSocialism) October 30, 2021

Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain came in for lots of criticism…

ox and jones can kindly just stick to cup games — Vik (@LFCVik2) October 30, 2021

Ox and Jones midfield is up there with the worst we have ever seen. Its worse than the ones with Joe Allen in there — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) October 30, 2021

Ox had a good assist but he’s just not good enough anymore. That midfield of Henderson, Jones and Ox was nowhere to be seen. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) October 30, 2021

“Brighton unlucky not to take all 3… Came and had a go unlike Curtis jones, Bobby etc. Lethargic, too many touches. Jones literally thinks he’s a superstar gets on the ball trying make things tick and just slows everything like emre can used to.” – Adam Prince on Facebook.

Curtis Jones and Ox in the same midfield is not it. Bypassed so easily. — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 30, 2021

Henderson is largely on his own in midfield, was a great assist from Ox but he has largely gone missing since and Jones just hasn't performed, raging about Keita injury he was interlinking with Salah and Trent brilliantly — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 30, 2021

I never want to see Jones and Ox in the same midfield again, that was painful to watch. Just so unbalanced that it wouldn't even work with Fabinho as the 6 — GCIIMessi (PixelPrintDesign) (@GCIIMessi) October 30, 2021

Alisson was the one player who came away with credit…

Brighton would be 5-2 up if it wasn't for Alisson Becker. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 30, 2021

Alisson motm for me other than Trossard — Jay-LFC (@JasonLFC1979) October 30, 2021

Poor 2nd half and 2 more points dropped at home, but we can't blow teams away every week. Shit happens. Alisson MOTM. Onto the next one. Up the reds!! — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) October 30, 2021