After 10 games across the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, Liverpool remain unbeaten, with only one other side in Europe sharing that record.

The Reds arrived at the October international break having not yet lost in any of their games so far this season, winning seven and drawing three.

A 2-2 draw with Man City was seen as a fair result by Jurgen Klopp, though his players were left disappointed after Mohamed Salah‘s wondergoal was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne.

Though they are not top of the Premier League, they are only a point off leaders Chelsea in second, while they sit above Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan in their Champions League group.

Klopp’s Reds are the only unbeaten side left in the English top flight, with Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Everton, Brighton and Brentford – the six clubs closest to them in the table – all having lost once.

Incredibly, Liverpool are one of just six sides to have yet to lose a league game across Europe’s top five divisions: the Premier League, the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Those other five clubs are Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Serie A, Villarreal from LaLiga and Freiburg from the Bundesliga.

More impressively, only two of those six that are yet to lose a single game in all competitions – Liverpool and Freiburg.

Villarreal lost to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final and Man United in the Champions League, while Napoli, Milan and Inter have all suffered at least one defeat in Europe.

So Liverpool share this remarkable early-season distinction with the side who finished 10th in last season’s Bundesliga and currently sit fourth.

The difference, of course, is that Freiburg have played two fewer games so far this term, with their only fixture outside of the German top flight being a 1-0 win away to third-tier club Wurzburger Kickers in the DFB-Pokal.

Freiburg are not in European competition this season, which makes Liverpool‘s achievement all the more outstanding given the standard of opposition they have faced.

That is certainly not to discredit the work of Christian Streich – the Bundesliga’s longest-serving manager having led Freiburg since 2011 – and his players, who most recently beat Dortmund 2-1.

But it highlights the rarity of Liverpool‘s run of results at this stage, with no side across Europe in more consistent form.