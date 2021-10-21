Liverpool are set to finally debut their new Nike away kit during this Sunday’s Premier League clash with Man United, wearing ecru for the first time since 1997.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford this weekend looking for another big win, having seen off Atletico Madrid to the tune of 3-2 in the Champions League in midweek.

After a 5-0 trashing of Watford last time out in the league, Liverpool sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Chelsea as the only side yet to taste defeat.

United, meanwhile, are sixth and have not won any of their last three league games, with concern setting in at Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to adapt to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desperate system.

Buoyed by a 3-2 comeback over Atalanta, however, they will have home advantage – though given the Reds have scored three or more goals in every away game so far this season, that may not be a factor to cling to.

Despite their success on the road, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are yet to even wear their away kit this season, instead wearing the home kit for 10 games and the third kit twice.

That will change this weekend, though, with Liverpool set to debut the ecru away kit for their trip across the M62.

It will be just under a month later than when the Reds wore their away strip for the first time last season, with the hyper turquoise given its first outing against Lincoln in the League Cup in September 2020.

The under-23s and under-18s have already worn the ecru away kit in their recent clashes with United, though.

The U18s also wore it in the 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest and the women’s side wore it against Coventry United and Sheffield United.

So far, the only time the first team have attempted to wear their away kit for a fixture was in the pre-season clash with Bologna in Evian, with a kit clash leading to a mix of home shirt and away shorts and socks.