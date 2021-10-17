Liverpool U18s avenge FA Youth Cup final loss as striker nets 2 in 2

It was two goals in two games for Harvey Blair and his winner ensured Liverpool under-18s assume a commanding position in the Premier League Cup with one group game remaining.

Aston Villa U18s 1-2 Liverpool U18s

Premier League Cup , Bodymoor Heath

October 16, 2021

Goals: Sewell pen 33′; Bajcetic 3′, Blair 63′

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side swapped league action for the cup in what was a memorable triple-header domination for the men, under-23s and under-18s on Saturday.

And it was the latter who kicked the day off in winning fashion at Aston Villa, in what was a replay of last season’s FA Yout Cup final, with the young Reds not needing to wait long to get off the mark.

The opener arrived in the third minute, with defender Stefan Bajcetic rising the highest to head home a corner from a Luca Stephenson delivery for a perfect start.

A penalty decision against the Reds would then task 18-year-old Polish stopper Fabian Mrozek, who joined in with senior training last week in the absence of Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson.

But the youngster was unable to deny Dewain Sewell to see Aston Villa draw level with 33 minutes on the clock.

The half-time interval would come and go as Liverpool continued to search for a win, which they would secure with 27 minutes left in the game.

HT: Aston Villa U18s 1-1 Liverpool U18s

It arrived from another header, this time from Blair as he notched his second in as many games after latching onto a Luke Chambers free-kick, avenging the cup final defeat in May.

The result ensures the U18s sit on top of their group with just one game left to play, against Man City next month.

Bridge-Wilkinson was left impressed by the fight from his side following the penalty setback in the first half.

“It was a good performance overall from us,” Bridge-Wilkinson told LiverpoolFC.com.

“We started well and had several good opportunities to add to our early goal but we just couldn’t score.

“Villa came back into it and got a penalty but we responded well and it was great to see Harvey on the scoresheet again for us.”

The young Reds will be in action next in the UEFA Youth League, meeting Atletico Madrid in the hours proceeding kickoff for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Liverpool U18s: Mrozek; Miles, Bajcetic, Lucky, Chambers; Stephenson, Clark, Frauendorf (Laffey 78′); Pilling, Blair, Roberts

Subs not used: Hewitson, Gyimah, Murphy-Worrell, Danns

Next match: Atletico Madrid (A) – UEFA Youth League – Tuesday, October 19, 3pm (BST)