Liverpool Women bounced back from an opening day defeat to enjoy a five-game unbeaten run, the last of which sent them to the top in front of their opposition’s record crowd.

Matt Beard is the man tasked with guiding the Reds back to the WSL at the second time of asking and after an early bump in the road, the team look well organised and with a clear plan.

And their high tempo and quick ball movement was on show on Saturday against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with former Liverpool Women’s manager Neil Redfearn presiding over the hosts.

It was a memorable day for the Reds as they put two beyond the Blades without reply with summer signing Leanne Kiernan scoring her third in two games and Charlotte Wardlaw netting her maiden goal.

And it was all played out in front of a record crowd at Bramall Lane, with 4,100 fans in the ground for the Saturday afternoon clash – a significant number in support of the women’s game.

This weekend saw a #FAWC ?????? ?????????? at Bramall Lane! Congratulations to @sufc_women and all those involved ? pic.twitter.com/DjQbKZaLrX — FA Women's Championship (@FAWomensChamp) October 12, 2021

While the majority were backing the Blades, the atmosphere was appreciated by all, including Reds defender Wardlaw, with a goal in front of a big crowd duly treasured.

“I wasn’t really expecting to score anytime soon as I’m more expected to provide goals so it’s pretty crazy,” Wardlaw said via the Sheffield Star.

“It feels quite surreal and obviously it’s a great stadium to score my first professional goal in.”

The victory put Liverpool temporarily at the top of the Women’s Championship, a position they held until Durham notched a 2-0 win over Sunderland the next day.

It pushed the Reds back to second place with a two-point gap to bridge, and the contest between the two teams on November 14 is to be a highly anticipated one.