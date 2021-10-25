Liverpool’s Man United thrashing makes front and back pages of papers

Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Man United at Old Trafford made the front and back pages of the UK newspapers on Monday, with praise for a “world-class team managed by a world-class manager.”

Jurgen Klopp‘s men romped to a famous 5-0 win at Old Trafford, humiliating their biggest rivals and returning to second place in the Premier League.

Liverpool were 4-0 up at half-time, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota firing home, before Mohamed Salah added a quickfire brace.

The Egyptian completed his hat-trick early in the second half and Paul Pogba was sent-off, as the Reds cruised through the rest of the match.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to Liverpool’s stunning win.

An unforgettable day will go down as one of the great Reds victories…

The Daily Mail‘s Martin Samuel wow wowed by the Reds’ brilliance on show:

“Quite simply, Liverpool took Manchester United apart. Not just with their football, but their wit, their game management and intelligence. […] “In the build-up it was possible to imagine this as a looming battle royale. Liverpool are the better team, but Manchester United always raise their game for this match; just as Liverpool did in the days when they were underdogs. “It could be one of those epic, toe-to-toe encounter, both teams at it, like the old days. That illusion was quickly dispelled.”

Miguel Delaney of the Independent discussed the gulf in class, actually saying Liverpool weren’t even in top gear:

“Imagine if Liverpool had actually played well. […] “There were so many utterly damning moments, but on the whole it was just the way this didn’t even have to be any kind of great exhibition of Jurgen Klopp’s football. It was instead a dismal nadir for United, bringing together everything wrong with the side.” […] “There was no salvaging whatever this was. “It was a world-class team managed by a world-class manager, who were still nowhere near their best, but had the fortune of facing a collection of individuals still managed by a former player who himself just remains lucky to be in the job.”

David Hytner of the Guardian was another who lauded Liverpool’s dominance:

“Liverpool were excellent. Again. They remain unbeaten this season and the statistics show that they have scored a minimum of three goals in every away match, with Salah’s hat-trick continuing his club-record scoring run. “It is now an astonishing 10 matches on the spin in which he has found the net. “But, as strange as it sounds, Liverpool did not have to locate their highest gears. They almost strolled to victory.”

It was again impossible for some not to wax lyrical over Salah, but Keita also received deserved praise…

Samuel claimed Salah is the best there is now, even mentioning the fuming Alex Ferguson for good measure:

“Mo Salah’s hat-trick confirmed what most already knew. There is surely no better player at the elite end now than Liverpool’s striker. “He scored three and made the first, too. What a statement this was. By Liverpool, obviously, but by the man they work all week to feed with the ball also. United had no answer to his pace, his insightful running, his reading of the game. His finishes were perfect, his work-rate outstanding. “After his third – Liverpool’s fifth – went in the cameras caught an exasperated Sir Alex Ferguson puffing out his cheeks in fear of what might be next, then cut to Sir Kenny Dalglish, huge grin and howling with laughter. It summed up the state of the game.”

The Mirror‘s Freddie Keighley focused on the excellent Keita, following his goal and assist:

“With Thiago and Fabinho ruled out of the trip to Old Trafford through injury, Keita maintained his spot in the starting XI and took a matter of minutes to reaffirm the many qualities he offers Liverpool. “Operating as the most-advanced of the midfield trio, the 26-year-old put the Reds ahead with a calm finish from Mohamed Salah‘s through-ball. “Eight minutes later, he set up Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist Diogo Jota and later grabbed an assist himself for Salah’s first goal. “Having endured a goalless 2020/21 season, Keita has already scored three times this campaign and regardless of supposed defensive vulnerabilities, his contributions on the front foot are vital for Liverpool.”

This Is Anfield were again in awe of Salah, as he added another memorable chapter to his career:

“Where walked Dirk Kuyt, so too now steps Salah. Where Didier Drogba reigned supreme, Salah has absolutely wiped the floor with his records. “Where records sat for over a century, he has absolutely smashed them asunder and dragged them into the modern age. “Movement, unerring finishing, composure, team-work, non-stop sprints, loads of creativity and perfect timing, he is just unstoppable and even good defenders can’t stop him, let alone the absolute shambles on show at Old Trafford. “TEN straight games now for Salah finding the back of the net, which now includes a hat-trick at Man United and 15 goals in 12 games overall. Stunning.”

Liverpool look fully equipped to win another Premier League title…

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt sees it as a three-way fight for glory:

“Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, the three title contenders, are in a different league. “United are eight points behind leaders Chelsea after just nine games – that is almost a point of game – and surely, already, the best they can hope for is fourth place. “Maybe that is good enough for the Glazers but they should have looked at Solskjaer’s face as he walked off. He was shell-shocked. He was lost. He looked like a man drowning.”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport believes the real Liverpool are official back, following last season’s dip: