Mohamed Salah is the sole Liverpool representative for the club in the 2021 Ballon d’Or after being named among the 30 shortlisted nominees for the award.

The Reds’ mixed bag in 2021 has not been favourable to seeing them stand out for the top gongs in the calendar year, with the No. 11 the only exception.

It’s a far cry from 2019 when the Reds have a seven-strong group in the top 30 in what was a trophy-laden year, while 2020 passed by without the Ballon d’Or due to COVID-19.

Now, Salah is back in the running for the award two years on from his fifth-place finish having been named on the shortlist after another mesmerising year.

In 2021 so far, Salah has notched 24 goals and five assists for the Reds.

The Ballon d’Or is presented by France Football and is determined by votes from worldwide journalists, along with the coaches and captains of national teams.

Liverpool have had one winner of the award in Michael Owen (2001) but top three finishes have Kenny Dalglish (1983), Steven Gerrard (2005), Fernando Torres (2008) and Virgil van Dijk (2019).

Lionel Messi was the last winner of the award, his sixth in total, and he is again in the running alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, November 29 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Full Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Riyad Mahrez

N’Golo Kante

Erling Haaland

Leonardo Bonucci

Mason Mount

Harry Kane

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Karim Benzema

Raheem Sterling

Nicolo Barella

Lionel Messi

Bruno Fernandes

Pedri

Luka Modric

Giorgio Chiellini

Kevin De Bruyne

Neymar

Ruben Dias

Lautaro Martinez

Simon Kjaer

Robert Lewandowski

Jorginho

Mohamed Salah

Cesar Azpilicueta

Romelu Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gerard Moreno

Phil Foden

Kylian Mbappe

Luis Suarez