Liverpool trounced Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford and as every part of that sentence suggests, the photos from the day will bring back brilliant memories for a long time!

A clean sheet, a battering of the rivals, some fantastically worked goals and the continuation of a record-breaking unbeaten run.

What more can supporters ask for? This was a brilliant occasion and a well-deserved result, firmly stamping the Reds’ position as title challengers again.

Some thought it could be tight; those of a United persuasion were convinced this was the game they’d turn over Jurgen Klopp‘s side after a big midweek result of their own.

Ultimately, that couldn’t have been further from the truth and if anything, United were let off the hook as Liverpool simply smashed them asunder, then played out the last half-hour in first gear.

It all started at a high tempo, though, with the Reds opening the scoring five minutes in through a coolly taken Naby Keita finish.

The Reds didn’t rest on their laurels after that early lead and clearly scented the weaknesses United have – and were ruthless in exposing them.

Diogo Jota made it two from close-range after a low cross from Trent, before Mo Salah got in on the act – not for the last time that evening.

In fact, as can be the case when defences are wide open and largely inept, there came a period of the game where it was all about Salah.

As recent weeks have shown, even with four or five defenders in place, Salah can still find a route to goal – so what were United expecting by giving him yards and yards of space?!

There was also a period in the game where the home players were bad-tempered, produced abysmal challenges and were very fortunate not to see more than one red card shown.

But this game wasn’t about United’s ineptitude, it was about Liverpool’s brilliance.

The fans had one of the most memorable games in decades, a fantastic day out and took over Old Trafford – enjoying a big reaction off Jurgen Klopp at full time.

Big performances could be found all over the pitch from a whole range of players:

But the final images of the day belong to the hat-trick hero, with Salah breaking more records and moving to 15 goals for the season in just 12 games.

This was a performance and a scoreline for the ages, and one supporters will no doubt delight in recalling for years to come.

Next up it’s midweek cup action and then back to Anfield for Brighton – let’s hope the unbeaten run continues for quite some time yet.