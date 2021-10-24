Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah nets matchball from historic win – Best photos as Reds batter Man United

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool trounced Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford and as every part of that sentence suggests, the photos from the day will bring back brilliant memories for a long time!

A clean sheet, a battering of the rivals, some fantastically worked goals and the continuation of a record-breaking unbeaten run.

What more can supporters ask for? This was a brilliant occasion and a well-deserved result, firmly stamping the Reds’ position as title challengers again.

Some thought it could be tight; those of a United persuasion were convinced this was the game they’d turn over Jurgen Klopp‘s side after a big midweek result of their own.

Ultimately, that couldn’t have been further from the truth and if anything, United were let off the hook as Liverpool simply smashed them asunder, then played out the last half-hour in first gear.

It all started at a high tempo, though, with the Reds opening the scoring five minutes in through a coolly taken Naby Keita finish.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson leads his side out before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds didn’t rest on their laurels after that early lead and clearly scented the weaknesses United have – and were ruthless in exposing them.

Diogo Jota made it two from close-range after a low cross from Trent, before Mo Salah got in on the act – not for the last time that evening.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

Liverpool's Naby Keita (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

In fact, as can be the case when defences are wide open and largely inept, there came a period of the game where it was all about Salah.

As recent weeks have shown, even with four or five defenders in place, Salah can still find a route to goal – so what were United expecting by giving him yards and yards of space?!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) scores their side's fifth goal of the game, completing his hat-trick, during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the fouth goal, his second of his hat-trick. during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was also a period in the game where the home players were bad-tempered, produced abysmal challenges and were very fortunate not to see more than one red card shown.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes clash during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) kicks Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But this game wasn’t about United’s ineptitude, it was about Liverpool’s brilliance.

The fans had one of the most memorable games in decades, a fantastic day out and took over Old Trafford – enjoying a big reaction off Jurgen Klopp at full time.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: The scoreboard during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool supporters celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Big performances could be found all over the pitch from a whole range of players:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates his side's fifth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But the final images of the day belong to the hat-trick hero, with Salah breaking more records and moving to 15 goals for the season in just 12 games.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah, who scored in his 10th consecutive game, with the match ball after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

This was a performance and a scoreline for the ages, and one supporters will no doubt delight in recalling for years to come.

Next up it’s midweek cup action and then back to Anfield for Brighton – let’s hope the unbeaten run continues for quite some time yet.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments