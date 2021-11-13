With the latest instalment of the Football Manager franchise now released, Liverpool supporters can look to plan for the future around 10 players dubbed ‘wonderkids’.

Football Manager 22 was released earlier in November, giving fans the opportunity to live out their fantasy of taking charge of a professional club.

As each edition comes out, the game seems to become more and more complicated, with players required to oversee every aspect of the day-to-day life of a manager.

This can include taking charge of a club’s youth development, and those opting to take the Liverpool job from Jurgen Klopp would find themselves in a comfortable position in that regard.

Popular Football Manager site FM Scout has produced its definitive list of the game’s ‘wonderkids’, who are described as “players with high potential ability who are not older than 20 years old by July 5, 2021, in-game.”

While the ratings within Football Manager are more nuanced than in the FIFA series, and players are never guaranteed to reach a certain level, those ‘wonderkids’ begin the game with the potential to become stars.

Among the 720 players listed are 10 from Liverpool, with FM Scout giving each a rating out of 100 based on their average potential ability.

The highest-rated, unsurprisingly, is Harvey Elliott, while Kaide Gordon is the lowest-rated of the 10 along with Sepp van den Berg.

Under-23s midfielder James Balagizi has the highest potential after Elliott, while Curtis Jones and striker Layton Stewart are just behind, followed by Melkamu Frauendorf and Mateusz Musialowski.

Summer signing Bobby Clark, a regular for the under-18s at just 16, is rated just higher than Billy Koumetio, who rounds off the list.

It is unclear how Football Manager quantifies a player’s potential, but the 10 mentioned are undoubtedly among the most talented youngsters on the Reds’ books.

There are surprise omissions, though, namely Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton and under-18s striker Oakley Cannonier, who has already scored 14 times in 12 games this season.

But those looking to start a Liverpool save in Football Manager 22 are certainly not short of options for the long term.