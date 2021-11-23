Christmas concert for Hillsborough families and friends

A free Christmas concert will be held at Liverpool Lighthouse to share the songs sung at the Hillsborough Memorial Services.

The Liverpool Lighthouse Community Choir will perform soothing songs and hymns that were sung at the Hillsborough Memorial Services over the last twenty years on Saturday, 4 December at 4pm.

The songs were chosen to remember loved ones and uplift them as songs of healing.

After over twenty years of Love and Joy Gospel choir singing at the Hillsborough Memorial Services, a choir was established during lockdown to rehearse and record the music sung by them.

The Liverpool Lighthouse Community Choir was formed by Liverpool Lighthouse during the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal was to connect the community through singing, to help people stay well through the lockdown.

The choir involves both members of Love and Joy Gospel Choir as well as members with a connection to Hillsborough. The choir met on Zoom through the pandemic and then came together to record the songs at Liverpool Lighthouse in the summer.

Songs of Healing Concert is a gift to the Hillsborough families and friends who were not able to have a Memorial Service this year.

Jenni Hicks, who lost her two daughters in the disaster and was vice-chair of the former Hillsborough Family Support Group, asked Love and Joy Gospel choir to sing at the Hillsborough Memorial Services:

“It’s such a positive, inspirational and beautiful way of bringing communities together during lockdown through the songs and hymns the Love and Joy gospel choir sang at the Hillsborough Memorial services over many years.”

* Free tickets are available here.