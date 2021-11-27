Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson applauds the supporters as he walks off after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Southampton: 6 changes as Robbo returns

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his side for today’s visit of Southampton, with Liverpool’s midfield options finally improving after a rough spell with injuries.

The Reds have been blighted by injuries in the middle of the park throughout the campaign so far, and a number of those players remain sidelined.

But as the festive period approaches, Klopp has welcomed a host of players back into the fold, with a strong lineup taking to the field this afternoon.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who returns after Kostas Tsimikas started the last two games.

In midfield, Fabinho is back in the side at the expense of youngster Tyler Morton, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago joining him.

Roberto Firmino is still out, meaning Diogo Jota replaces Takumi Minamino up front, flanked by the pair of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Salah has scored seven goals in his eight league games against Southampton, with only Robbie Fowler (eight in 12) netting more against the Saints in the Premier League era.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Southampton: McCarthy; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud; Broka, Adams, Armstrong

Substitutes: Forster, Walker-Peters, Valery, Diallo, Smallbone, Walcott, Tella, Redmond, Long

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments