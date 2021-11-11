While Conor Bradley faces strong competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams, he takes inspiration from Mo Salah in the “main ethos” to earning his chance.

Bradley only turned 18 in July, but the young right-back is already making headway within the senior setup with both Liverpool and Northern Ireland.

Currently with the Northern Ireland squad for the fourth consecutive international break, the teenager is firmly in place as a regular option for manager Ian Baraclough, with five caps to his name.

Meanwhile, Bradley has made two appearances for Liverpool’s first team so far – both in the League Cup, including 90 minutes against Norwich in the third round.

Klopp has been effusive in his praise of the youngster, hailing him as a “real talent” with a “big heart,” who is “really football smart.”

The player’s determination will endear himself to both managers, as he sets his stall out as a versatile option following talks between Klopp and Baraclough over an eventual move into midfield.

“You never know when Ian Baraclough or Jurgen will call upon me so I like to play any position I’m told,” he told Sky Sports this week.

“I try and take as much as I can when training with the first team.

“With people like Trent and Neco it’s about taking bits of their game and adding to mine.

He added: “I want to maximise the talent I’ve got. I love the way you have to work hard and earn the right to play.

“That’s my main ethos as a player and that’s what Liverpool is.”

Bradley is already showing the commitment and attitude to thrive in an environment such as Klopp’s Liverpool squad, regardless of the players in front of him at right-back.

There remain question marks over the long-term future of Williams, with there a convincing argument that the Welshman is currently fighting for his position along with his younger counterpart.

Liverpool’s move into an all-purpose training ground in Kirkby has aided the transition for players like Bradley, who can now look to role models like Salah on a daily basis.

“Any time I’m up with the first team and I go into the gym, he’s already in there doing his core work or his stretching or whatever,” he continued.

“That’s just little things. That’s why he’s one of the best in the world at the minute, because he works so hard.

“Obviously, that’s an inspiration for me, to [show that] if you want to be one of the best, you have to train like it and act like it. So that’d be one of the things I’d take from him.”