Steven Gerrard has officially been confirmed as Aston Villa‘s new manager and Liverpool supporters have immediately looked towards an Anfield reunion.

The all-time Reds great was named as the Villans’ boss on Thursday, with the appointment mooted throughout the week.

Gerrard enjoyed a memorable spell at Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership title last season, but he has now returned across the border to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

It is a fascinating appointment and a far greater test of the 41-year-old’s abilities as a manager, as he looks to prove he is a worthy potential successor to Jurgen Klopp.

These Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and Facebook to react to the news.

Many are keen to see what Gerrard has to offer, showing their love for the No. 8…

Steven Gerrard confirmed as Aston Villa's new head coach.

A move he has carefully worked towards rather than rushed into, and one he is certainly ready for. His identity as a manager is fully formed and doesn't hinge on his status as a player. He'll relish the new pressures — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 11, 2021

I’m looking forward to seeing Gerrard manage in the PL. Ive always had a soft spot for Villa. A big club, with a proper history. I hope they both do well. Look after Stevie for us…@ConanDoherty @TheVillaPodcast — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 10, 2021

Good luck Steven #AstonVilla — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) November 11, 2021

“Good luck Stevie G. Good move. Won’t find out and learn more if you don’t challenge yourself.” – Aleem Shah on Facebook.

If the reports are true and Stevie is going to Villa, this is very bold and full of risk. If he fails his dream of managing Liverpool hangs by a thread. Stay at Rangers and carry on winning titles and the job is his. Obviously hope he smashes it. — Dan Holland (@danhollandlfc) November 10, 2021

“Buzzing!” – Cherise Booth on Facebook.

Gerrard to Villa. Delighted for him!!! — AkBrennan (@ablfc1892) November 10, 2021

I don't mind admitting that when the time finally comes for Klopp to step aside (hate the thought), I want Gerrard in charge. But only if he is good enough. I want him to deserve to take the reigns. So I really hope he does well at Villa. I think he will. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) November 11, 2021

Others feel he still has a lot to prove, though…

Some in the fanbase would have him regardless, but unless he does something truly special at Villa the 1A option for FSG is and will remain Lijnders & 1B will be a more proven manager who better fits with the team and systems built around Klopp and Liverpool over the past decade. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) November 10, 2021

Villa will prove whether Gerrard is good enough or not. Winning titles in a farmers league didn’t. If Gerrard does a Lampard and flops then no way should he ever be considered as a future LFC manager. I don’t want Gerrard to be like Kenny and have a dent in legacy at club. https://t.co/fbQZxR2erX — Wahome (@Homes19LFC) November 10, 2021

“Hasn’t done a lot in management yet to warrant a move to the Premier League. Manager of a Championship-standard side in a two-horse race league and up against pub sides most weeks.” – Jon Kirby on Facebook.

Can’t help but think Gerrard to villa is a massive mistake on his part, if he goes I’ll be delighted to be proved wrong tho — Rik Curtis (@rik_curtis) November 10, 2021

“Bad move, he still has a lot to learn as a manager and it’s a massive step up from Scottish football to the Premier League. Also, take a look at Lampard, done well at Derby and moves to Premier League and fails massively.” – Danny Bee on Facebook.

Gerrard is gonna coach an EPL team. I'm so happy for him. I only wish him success. Future Liverpool coach? Maybe. — O L A W A L E (@Wale_XYZ) November 11, 2021

While many are looking forward to his return to Anfield next month…

Tickets for the Liverpool game on the 11th December just got even harder to get. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) November 11, 2021

Liverpool face Rafa Benitez's Everton (Dec 1) and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa (Dec 11) within the space of two weeks! Narrative overload. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 11, 2021

December 11th just got interesting ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) November 11, 2021

Four of Liverpool's 9 games in December are against clubs managed by ex-LFC players or managers – Rafa Benitez (Dec 1), Steven Gerrard (Dec 11) & Brendan Rodgers (Dec 22 & Dec 28) #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) November 11, 2021

Getting a Villa spare in December just got a whole lot harder, didn't it? — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 10, 2021

Saturday, December 11th is going to be a very strange day. Steven Gerrard in the away team dugout at Anfield. — Daniel Moxon (@dmoxon_) November 10, 2021

“I suppose if Anfield is his goal eventually than the Villa job would be a step in the right direction. It’d obviously be incredible to welcome him back to the PL at Anfield.” – Joe Brooklyn on Facebook.

If villa beat us at anfield this season I want Gerrard to do this pic.twitter.com/52HdPZNqSC — Who Is Gr?gg??? (@greggislocallfc) November 10, 2021