Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
T8CH9C Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates a Rangers goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow.
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“December 11 just got interesting” – Fans react as Steven Gerrard takes Villa job

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Steven Gerrard has officially been confirmed as Aston Villa‘s new manager and Liverpool supporters have immediately looked towards an Anfield reunion.

The all-time Reds great was named as the Villans’ boss on Thursday, with the appointment mooted throughout the week.

Gerrard enjoyed a memorable spell at Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership title last season, but he has now returned across the border to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

It is a fascinating appointment and a far greater test of the 41-year-old’s abilities as a manager, as he looks to prove he is a worthy potential successor to Jurgen Klopp.

These Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and Facebook to react to the news.

 

Many are keen to see what Gerrard has to offer, showing their love for the No. 8…

“Good luck Stevie G. Good move. Won’t find out and learn more if you don’t challenge yourself.”

Aleem Shah on Facebook.

“Buzzing!”

Cherise Booth on Facebook.

 

Others feel he still has a lot to prove, though…

“Hasn’t done a lot in management yet to warrant a move to the Premier League. Manager of a Championship-standard side in a two-horse race league and up against pub sides most weeks.”

Jon Kirby on Facebook.

“Bad move, he still has a lot to learn as a manager and it’s a massive step up from Scottish football to the Premier League. Also, take a look at Lampard, done well at Derby and moves to Premier League and fails massively.”

Danny Bee on Facebook.

 

While many are looking forward to his return to Anfield next month…

“I suppose if Anfield is his goal eventually than the Villa job would be a step in the right direction. It’d obviously be incredible to welcome him back to the PL at Anfield.”

Joe Brooklyn on Facebook.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments