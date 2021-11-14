The push to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease was given a major boost this week following the pledge of £50 million into research for the terminal condition.

Former Reds full-back Stephen Darby was diagnosed with MND in 2018 and founded The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation to help raise awareness and valuable funds for research.

At this stage, there remains no known cause and no cure but that will the fight against the disease has been handed a major boost following the commitment of £50m over five years.

The funds will be crucial in the search for new therapies and drugs that could help improve the chances of those who are diagnosed with the disease.

Darby has been vocal and active in his support of ‘United to end MND’ alongside other patients, campaigners and charities, including rugby great Doddie Weir and rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

WE DID IT! ?

We are delighted that the Government have agreed to support the #United2EndMND campaign and will be giving £50 million to fund MND research.

Massive thank you to everyone who supported in so many ways! ???#AttackMND pic.twitter.com/VD1iqjTA0K — Darby Rimmer MND Foundation (@DarbyRimmerMND) November 14, 2021

It’s a significant development and Steph Houghton, Man City defender and Darby’s wife, was delighted with the outcome

“They only went and done it! £50 million over 5 years to help fund research to find a cure for MND! So proud of all the hard work by @DarbyRimmerMND, @MNDoddie5, @Rob7Burrow, @mndassoc and many more,” Houghton penned on Twitter.

“The support has been amazing!”

The funding from the UK government forms part of a £375 million package into innovative research for various neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years.

Currently, there is only one drug licensed to help treat MND, which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, and it helps slow the progression and extend life by only a few months.

Darby rose through the ranks at the Liverpool academy and went on to play six senior games for the club before departing after 10 years on the books in 2012, going on to find a home at Bradford City.

* To learn more about Motor Neurone Disease and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, visit their website here, and you can donate to the cause through their JustGiving page here.