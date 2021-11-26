Unity is strength and Liverpool Football Club are united in creating a welcoming environment for all and supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport and wider society.

This year’s Rainbow Laces campaign is called ‘Lace Up and Speak Up’, which focuses on starting the conversation and supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion across the sporting industry.

Both Jordan Henderson and Niamh Fahey will wear the rainbow armband in their next home game, which is against Southampton for the men and Charlton for the women’s side on December 19.

Jurgen Klopp will have rainbow laces on a weekend where the Premier League will be showing their support to ensure football can be a safe space for every player, manager and fan.

Every person has the right to be their authentic self and Klopp joined Liverpool Women’s Meikayla Moore to discuss LGBTQ+ awareness, the importance of inclusion and acceptance.

It’s simply brilliant and so very important, here’s just some of what they had to say, with the full video free to watch below:

“I’m 100 percent sure it’s not a problem in a dressing room, which is obviously the starting point for it,” Klopp said.

“I don’t know how much of a problem it would be in a football stadium. There must be a reason why so many gay football players will not say what they think, how they want to live.”

Moore added: “In the changing rooms I don’t think it’s a problem. But I think potentially outside, there’s a lot of external factors and opinions that are maybe a little bit outdated.

“It’s just about making sure that everyone is treated equally and not looked down upon for their sexuality or how they present. If someone does step out and say, ‘This is who I am.’ Then it’s accepting them for them and making it a place that’s safe.”

Klopp went on to say:

“I have so many gay friends but I never thought about how it was when they had to say, ‘By the way, mum, dad, to everyone else, I’m not exactly how you expected it maybe’ and that’s a challenge we should not face in the way we face it in our life. “So that’s it and that’s how it still is obviously. And whatever I can do, I can say today here, live on camera, I will do. I’m completely in. It’s a great campaign, I have to say, and it looks good!”

Conversation is important and inclusion and acceptance is a must.

Information and support for LGBTQ+ communities and allies can be found here:

Stonewall info line: 0800 050 2020

Switchboard LGBT+ helpline: 0300 330 0630