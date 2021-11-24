Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – As it happened

Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League this evening, with qualification to the knockout stages already secured. We’re live to bring you all the action from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer from Germany.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Morton, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Minamino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Origi

Porto: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Substitutes: Marchesin, Cardoso, Conceicao, Pepe, Grujic, Corona, Manafa, Vitinha, Wendell, Costa, Martinez, Vieira

Our coverage updates automatically below:

