Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League this evening, with qualification to the knockout stages already secured. We’re live to bring you all the action from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer from Germany.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Morton, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Minamino

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Origi

Porto: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Substitutes: Marchesin, Cardoso, Conceicao, Pepe, Grujic, Corona, Manafa, Vitinha, Wendell, Costa, Martinez, Vieira

Our coverage updates automatically below: