Liverpool duo called up for England qualifiers against Albania and San Marino

Liverpool have received call-ups for Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino this month.

The Three Lions will play their final two games of 2021 later this month, with the visit of Albania (November 12) followed by a trip to San Marino (November 15).

Gareth Southgate’s side need four points from the two games to guarantee a place at the World Cup in Qatar next winter, though other results could also swing it in their favour.

Unbeaten so far in eight qualifiers, including six wins, England will be looking to end the campaign in perfect fashion with two wins.

Alexander-Arnold was left out of the previous squad due to injury, but the right-back returns to the selection to join his Liverpool captain.

There is no place in the squad for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though that is no surprise given his lack of game time and the competition he faces, while Curtis Jones will be considered for the under-21s.

Joe Gomez is currently sidelined with a calf injury but while require more minutes to work his way back into contention regardless.

It remains to be seen whether either Henderson or Alexander-Arnold play a significant role against Albania and San Marino, though it seems unlikely at this stage.

There is a strong argument for Alexander-Arnold to be Southgate’s first-choice right-back, but his track record with the No. 66 suggests it will not be so straightforward.

Alexander-Arnold’s last start for England came in midfield, after which Jurgen Klopp asked: “Why make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?”

England squad for November qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone

Defenders: Maguire, Stones, Mings, Coady, Alexander-Arnold, James, Walker, Shaw, Chilwell

Midfielders: Henderson, Bellingham, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Kane, Rashford, Sterling, Foden, Saka, Abraham, Grealish