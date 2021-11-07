Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah appeals for a free-kick during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans lament “somewhat self-inflicted defeat” on concerning West Ham night

Liverpool’s unblemished record in the loss column this season earned its first blemish as the Reds succumbed to a 3-2 loss at the hands of West Ham.

The Reds made the trip to the capital off the back of a 25-game unbeaten streak, one that was ended by a West Ham side who played to their strengths.

The night started on a sour note with Alisson’s blunder that set the tone and while Liverpool worked their way back into the game through Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was the hosts who made their chances count.

Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma capitalised on a fallible defensive performance and while Divock Origi offered a lifeline, the damage was done before Sadio Mane then was handed the chance to earn a draw.

And frustration was clear from Liverpool fans on social media after the defeat as Jurgen Klopp‘s men were their own worst enemy as they saw the Hammers leapfrog them in the table as a result:

With an international break now upon us, the result can be seen as both a blessing and a curse.

It offers a time to reset and make the necessary tweaks but at the same time, it’s one that will linger until Liverpool return on November 20, when Arsenal arrive at Anfield.

There are still 27 games to go but Liverpool have to improve, most notably in controlling games which they did so well in the trophy-laden season. Onto the next one!

