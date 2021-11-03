Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2H4MWCB Liverpool, UK. 03rd Nov, 2021. Diogo Jota of Liverpool (r) celebrates after scoring with his teammates but his effort was disallowed by VAR. UEFA Champions league, group B match, Liverpool v Atletico Madrid at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Wednesday 3rd November 2021. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Chris Stading/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans laugh off “Group of Death” tag after cruising past Atletico

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool sealed their place in the Champions League last 16 as winners of Group B, having made it four wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Reds have won their first four group games for the first time in the history of the Champions League, having seen off AC Milan, Porto and Atletico (twice).

Jurgen Klopp‘s side only needed a draw at home to Atletico to book their place in the next round, owing to Porto’s 1-1 draw with Milan earlier in the night, but they made a mockery of that.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane both scored and Felipe was sent off, allowing Liverpool to play out a comfortable final hour in front of their own fans.

After drawing Atletico, Porto and Milan in the group stage draw back in August, the Reds were deemed to have found themselves in the Group of Death.

But after their latest win over the Spanish champions, fans on social media laughed off those suggestions and looked ahead to the last 16:

It is a historic achievement for Liverpool, and it could be significant as Klopp looks ahead to a busy festive period that will see his side play nine times throughout December.

One of those games is the trip to Milan on December 7, with the opportunity now to shuffle his pack for both that game and the visit of Porto later this month.

Knowing Klopp and his players, though, they will be desperate to make it six wins from six in so-called Group of Death.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments