Liverpool were handed a significant Roberto Firmino blow after Jurgen Klopp confirmed a “serious” hamstring issue for the No. 9, who could now miss 10 matches or more.

The Brazilian was a second-half substitute against Atletico Madrid but lasted just 33 minutes with a hamstring injury forcing his exit, with the initial signs not painting a pretty picture.

And the manager confirmed as much on Friday, saying: “It is a blow. We have known for two days that it is a serious injury. It’s weeks, but more than four which I would consider a serious injury.”

As “Bobby is a quick healer” there is a hope he can shave off some time on the sidelines but while Klopp stuck to a “more than four” weeks timeline, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has instead stated “around six weeks” on the sidelines is expected.

Having already been sidelined with a hamstring issue earlier in the season, Liverpool are expected to be “careful with rehabilitation” for a muscle that has high rates of re-injury.

But a six-week absence would see Firmino ruled out of action until mid-December, by which time he will have missed at least nine matches, with the 10th, at Tottenham, sitting on the cusp of a potential return.

Potential Games Missed by Firmino West Ham (A) – November 7

– November 7 Arsenal (H) – November 20

– November 20 Porto (H) – November 24

– November 24 Southampton (H) – November 27

– November 27 Everton (A) – December 1

– December 1 Wolves (A) – December 4

– December 4 AC Milan (A) – December 7

– December 7 Aston Villa (H) – December 11

– December 11 Newcastle (H) – December 16

– December 16 Tottenham (A) – December 19

It is the busiest time of the year for the Reds as they compete in three competitions for the remainder of 2021 and any slight delay could extend his absence beyond 14 games such is the quick turnaround.

In the remaining eight weeks of the year, Liverpool play a total of 13 games and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations soon after the New Year, they will need Firmino firmly back in the mix.