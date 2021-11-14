Liverpool Women moved to the top of the FA Women’s Championship after a dominant 2-0 win over Durham, leapfrogging their rivals to take a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Durham 0-2 Liverpool Women

Women’s Championship, Maiden Castle

November 14, 2021

Goals: Kiernan 75′, Hinds 79′

It was first against second in the FA Women’s Championship but by day’s end the positions would be swapped as Liverpool overtook Durham to take control of the division.

Matt Beard’s side headed into the ninth game of the season a point behind leaders Durham but goals for Leanne Kiernan and Taylor Hinds ensured the 90 minutes ended with a two-point advantage.

There was just one change from the side who were unable to break down Blackburn last time out with Rachel Furness replacing Missy Bo Kearns in the XI.

The Reds’ intent was clear from the start but they were left frustrated by Durham’s desperate defending, with Hinds one of a number of players denied by either the goalkeeper or a timely block.

It meant the two teams could not be separated at half-time despite Liverpool’s dominance on the ball and in Durham’s defensive third.

Rhiannon Roberts impressed throughout, as too Ceri Holland who was quick to help the defence with a timely tackle as Durham bore down on goal in a rare dangerous attack in the second half.

Set-pieces looked to be Liverpool’s avenue to goal but Durham continued to deny them from close range to leave the breakthrough so tantalisingly close for the Reds.

And while it looked like it could have been one of those days, Kiernan continued her impressive scoring streak having rushed Roberts’ lofted ball over the line to make it 1-0 and take her season tally to seven.

Merely four minutes later the scoreboard read 2-0 as Talor Hinds expertly headed the ball across the ‘keeper into the bottom corner, with Roberts once again the supplier – this time to the back post.

The result means Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions but, more importantly, they go top of the FA Women’s Championship by inflicting Durham’s first home defeat.

LFC Women: Laws; Robe, Fahey, Matthews; Roberts, Furness (Humphrey 90+1′), Holland, Hinds; Lawley, Daniels, Kiernan (Silcock 88′)

Subs not used: Startup, Kearns, Bailey, Hodson, Moore, Walters, Parry

Next match: Blackburn (H) – League Cup – Wednesday, November 17, 7pm (GMT)