Liverpool look set to wear one of the most out-there kits in their history next season, with a bold, iridescent design for Nike’s third kit for 2022/23 leaked.

While home and away kits are typically based on more traditional designs, manufacturers tend to be more experimental when it comes to clubs’ third kits.

That was certainly the case when Liverpool were supplied by New Balance, with fans unlikely to forget the ‘toxic thunder’ offering for 2016/17 or the retro ‘grey violet’ shirt for 2018/19.

But next season, Nike are expected to launch the club’s boldest kit yet, with Footy Headlines reporting a leak of their design for 2022/23.

While the base of the shirt is black, that will be a backdrop to an “iridescent all-over graphic design,” though it is unclear at this stage whether this will feature “all over on the kit or just on parts of it.”

The logos, including the LFC crest, Nike swoosh and Standard Chartered sponsor, will be accented with red.

Liverpool’s 2022-23 third kit has potentially been leaked by Footy Headlines. pic.twitter.com/dOThonz7T1 — KoptasticNeil (@KoptasticNeil) October 18, 2021

It is stressed that the design could change between now and release next year, but Footy Headlines are usually reliable when it comes to leaked kits.

In ways, the mockup of Nike’s design is similar to the away kit provided for Tottenham this season, which features an arty all-over design.

Meanwhile, Alisson is set to wear purple next season, with a leaked goalkeeper kit for 2022/23 featuring two shades of purple along with black logos.

It will not be the first time a Liverpool goalkeeper has worn purple, with the home kit for 2014/15, the away kit for 2013/14 and the away kit for 2011/12 all using the colour.