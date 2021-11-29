He’s widely regarded as the best player in the world at the moment, but Mo Salah was laughably named in seventh place in the Ballon d’Or results on Monday night.

Let’s be honest, the Ballon d’Or isn’t exactly the most genuine of awards, but somehow it is regarded as a prestigious one, voted for by journalists, national team coaches and captains.

Monday night saw Salah come in seventh place, one behind Cristiano Ronaldo, with Lionel Messi scooping his seventh title.

The top five was made up of Chelsea midfield duo N’Golo Kante (5th) and Jorginho (3rd), and forwards Karim Benzema (4th), Robert Lewandowski (2nd) and Messi (1st).

Salah finished fifth in 2019, sixth in 2018, while last year’s Ballon d’Or was cancelled amidst the pandemic.

Messi also won the 2019 award, when he beat Virgil van Dijk by just two votes.

Those 2019 awards saw three Liverpool players in the top five, with Van Dijk second, Sadio Mane fourth and Salah in fifth. Alisson was in seventh, with Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum all inside the top 30.

The last Liverpool player to win the award was Michael Owen in 2001. Steven Gerrard finished third in 2005.

2021 Ballon d’Or Top 10

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma

9. Kylian Mbappe

8. Kevin de Bruyne

7. Mo Salah

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. N’Golo Kante

4. Karim Benzema

3. Jorginho

2. Robert Lewandowski

1. Lionel Messi