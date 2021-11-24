Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Paul Glatzel makes it 4 goals, 2 assists in last 3 starts for Tranmere

Paul Glatzel continued his excellent run of form for Tranmere with another goal on Tuesday night, bringing his tally to four goals and two assists in his last three starts.

Ever since moving to his natural position as a striker, Glatzel has been able to properly show his quality while on loan at Tranmere.

After a difficult start to life under Micky Mellon, the 20-year-old has experienced a shift in recent weeks, and that has translated to an influential run in the side.

It began with two goals and an assist in the 3-2 victory over Oldham in the EFL Trophy, and after returning to the bench for the 1-0 loss to Sutton United, he was back with a goal and assist in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Three days later, he kept his place in the side as he made consecutive starts for Tranmere for the first time since August.

After having the best of the chances early on, Tranmere went a goal down to Bradford as Levi Sutton cut inside and fired home in the 26nd minute.

But following the half-time interval, Kieran Morris picked up a loose ball and, from 25 yards out, drove it low into the bottom corner to restore parity.

Soon after, Glatzel grabbed the winner, following up Josh Cogley’s cross and, after a poor touch from Bradford defender Finn Cousin-Dawson, stole in to find the back of the net and seal the three points.

The 20-year-old was named Man of the Match for his performance, having also been given the award at the weekend, with Tranmere fans taking to Twitter to admit they were wrong in doubting him early into his time with the club:

Despite his first goals for the club only coming earlier this month, Glatzel now stands as Tranmere’s top goalscorer for the campaign with four.

The youngster, who has suffered a difficult time with injuries over the past two years, is also their joint-top assist-maker, with three.

It is a testament to his mentality that he took his early struggle at Prenton Park and fought for his chance, with it seeming likely until recently that he would be recalled to Liverpool in January.

He even made an appearance for the Liverpool under-23s in October, and it appears a goal and assist in that 3-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield gave him the confidence needed to return to Tranmere and finally prove himself.

