Swansea boss Russell Martin has conceded that Liverpool will not “be overly happy” with the lack of game time for Rhys Williams after 319 minutes of action for the Championship side.

After a breakout year with the Reds last season, a loan move offered the best chance for Williams to continue his rise amid increased competition at Anfield.

But it has not quite panned out that way despite Liverpool imposing penalties on clubs should they not meet their appearance expectation for their loanees.

Williams has featured just five times for the Swans, with his last start coming back in September having fallen down the pecking order, in part due to a minor injury.

The Reds are reported to be considering a recall in January due to the lack of game time and Martin has conceded that Liverpool will not be overjoyed with the situation as they keep close tabs on the 20-year-old.

“I don’t think they’ll be overly happy he’s not involved, but we have to what’s right for our football team and our club,” the Swans manager told Wales Online.

“I think they understand what’s gone on. We’ve been really supportive of Rhys during a tough period, but he’s come through it brilliantly.

“Whatever happens he’ll go back there better. The first loan at this level is really difficult sometimes.

“He started in the team then had a little injury. The guys at Liverpool understand, they’ve been down to watch him train, they really enjoyed the environment and how hard he’s working.

“There are some bits I feel he’s improved on. We spend a lot of time with the young guys to help them, and he’s embracing the work and putting everything into it and that’s all we can ask.”

Martin had plenty of positive words for Williams and insisted an opportunity will arise but that he has to be ready to take it when it does, the question is how long will Liverpool let it continue.

“His attitude is fantastic. I think he’s come a long way in the short period of time he’s been with us, he’s improved a lot,” Martin added.

“But he’s come out of the team when he had a really tough period, and since then the guys have kept so many clean sheets and played so well.

“Rhys understands that and I’m honest with the guys. We had another conversation last week about his position, and I think he understands, whatever happens, he’ll go back to Liverpool better for this.”

Moreover, Leighton Clarkson is another who Liverpool will likely consider recalling after just six appearances totalling 305 minutes for Blackburn this season.