Liverpool youngster Jakub Ojrzynski is impressing in his first taste of senior football on loan with Caernarfon Town, but it comes under an unusual training agreement.

Ojrzynski is one of 13 players out on loan from Liverpool this season, having joined Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town in July.

It was a surprise move for the 18-year-old goalkeeper, who has played with the Reds’ under-23s and under-18s since arriving from Legia Warsaw in 2019, along with training and travelling with the first team.

But there was a clear strategy behind the Pole leaving his relative comfort zone on Merseyside and playing week in, week out in the physical environment of the Welsh top flight.

However, while typically players will spend the entirety of their loan spell away from the club, with those based nearby perhaps returning for the odd training session or academy game, Ojrzynski’s situation is very different.

Speaking to The Athletic, Caernarfon goalkeeping coach Kevin Sheret revealed that the teenager is still training at Kirkby on a daily basis.

“He trains with Liverpool every day,” Sheret explained. “That’s the agreement so he gets that contact.”

This could be seen as detrimental to Ojrzynski’s development and ability to settle in at his loan club, but given the step down from the top flight in England to its counterpart in Wales, it could be a wise decision.

Coaches at Liverpool can continue to monitor the youngster’s progress day by day, while Caernarfon are able to call upon the services of a player who has often trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team this season.

“He has never turned up in any Liverpool gear either,” Sheret added.

“He has been like, ‘no, I am here to do a job for Caernarfon’. The way he has embraced the club has been great.”

Sheret considers Ojrzynski as “the best I have ever worked with,” saying “all of that is down to the way he applies himself.”

“The biggest thing for me is how down to earth he is and how willing he is to learn,” he continued.

“He is so professional and so relaxed at the same time.

“Being the age he is, coming into the Cymru Premier is tough. You are playing against seasoned veterans and ex-professionals.

“The way that he has applied himself has been great, to be honest.”