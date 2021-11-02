Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Thiago and Fabinho are “in contention” to feature against Atletico Madrid, but Naby Keita will be indefinitely sidelined.

The midfield has been at the heart of Liverpool’s early injury woes this season, with five of their eight options all having spent time on the sidelines.

Keita was the latest to join the casualty list after a hamstring injury against Brighton, but there was positive news to follow.

Fabinho made his training return on Monday after missing the last three games with a “complicated” knock to his knee.

He trained alongside Thiago, who has been out of action for more than six weeks, and ahead of Atletico Madrid’s visit, Klopp provided a welcome update on their availability.

“Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normal and are in contention, which is good obviously. Very helpful,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

“So we will see. Injuries in that period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that.”

It is a huge boost for Liverpool to have the duo back in the mix with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones having shouldered much of the responsibility, alongside Keita who “will be out for a while” with a hamstring injury.

He joins James Milner and Harvey Elliott in the treatment room but news of Fabinho and Thiago returning as options for Klopp is certainly welcome looking ahead to both Atletico and West Ham.