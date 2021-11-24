Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, (Image: Darren Staples / Sportimage)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Thiago gives “Stevie G vibes” with “bright future” predicted for Tyler Morton

Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with debutant Tyler Morton impressing and Thiago scoring a world-class goal.

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Champions League (5), Anfield
November 24, 2021

Goals: Thiago 52, Salah 70′

The Reds had a relatively low-pressure game to look forward to at Anfield, having already finished top of their group to reach the knockout stages.

A much-changed team were still looking to impress, however, against a Porto side who also have aspirations of qualifying for the last 16.

The game sprang into life thanks to the excellent Thiago, who thundered an outrageous half-volley into the net to give Liverpool a second-half lead.

Mohamed Salah then scored his 10th Champions League goal in as many games, rounding off yet another win in Europe.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A solid win was roundly applauded, as well as no injuries…

“Job done, nothing more.”

John English Ufwanga on Facebook.

 

Many loved Thiago’s stunning goal, as well as his all-round performance…

“What a goal YNWA”

Terry Morrow on Facebook.

 

Morton shone on his Champions League debut…

“Morton: Awesome!!!”

Santaram Dhondee on Facebook.

 

The Reds have made mincemeat of the ‘Group of Death’…

Fan Comments