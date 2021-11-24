Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with debutant Tyler Morton impressing and Thiago scoring a world-class goal.

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Champions League (5), Anfield

November 24, 2021

Goals: Thiago 52, Salah 70′

The Reds had a relatively low-pressure game to look forward to at Anfield, having already finished top of their group to reach the knockout stages.

A much-changed team were still looking to impress, however, against a Porto side who also have aspirations of qualifying for the last 16.

The game sprang into life thanks to the excellent Thiago, who thundered an outrageous half-volley into the net to give Liverpool a second-half lead.

Mohamed Salah then scored his 10th Champions League goal in as many games, rounding off yet another win in Europe.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A solid win was roundly applauded, as well as no injuries…

Undefeated in the Champions League ‘group of death’. 5 games. 5 wins. Things you love to see….. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 24, 2021

FULLTIME THOUGHTS #LIVPOR

1) Another superb result in the toughest CL group makes it 15/15 points

2) Thiago MOTM. Poetry in motion

3) Morton with a very good CL debut

4) Can’t say enough praise about this club. Just continuously doing amazing things

5) Can feel #7 coming! Yours? — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) November 24, 2021

As for the match, the biggest win as far as I’m concerned is no injuries. Might be some fatigue, but we won’t know about that until further down the line. Southampton & Everton in quick succession now, so have to hope there’s no after effects. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) November 24, 2021

“Job done, nothing more.” – John English Ufwanga on Facebook.

Klopp more than justified his selection there. We all feared an injury but the outcome was the contrary. Important minutes for youth, fringe and players recovering from injuries. A #UCL debut for Morton. Another goal for Mo, a win for Liverpool and the momentum remains. ?? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 24, 2021

Klopp will be overjoyed and rightly so. Made the right changes and got the win. — Ste Speed (@ste_speed) November 24, 2021

Many loved Thiago’s stunning goal, as well as his all-round performance…

That is a sensational strike by an unbelievably gifted footballer. Thiago staying fit is HUGE for Liverpool. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 24, 2021

“What a goal YNWA” – Terry Morrow on Facebook.

Watch that Thiago goal on repeat now, as it’s bound to be censored soon #filth — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 24, 2021

? STAT: Thiago vs Porto:?

?

• 37/43 [86%] passes?

• 9/11 long balls [1st]?

• 56 touches [2nd]?

• 2/3 dribbles [2nd]?

• 2/4 aerial duels [2nd for LFC]?

• 5/9 ground duels?

• 1 interception ?

• 1 incredible goal ??

?

Superb ?? #awlive [lfc data] pic.twitter.com/5O1gOKTGbH — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 24, 2021

Morton shone on his Champions League debut…

Biggest compliment I can pay Tyler Morton is that he didn’t look out of place at all in our midfield. Reckon he’s got a bright future. #LFC — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) November 24, 2021

Congratulations to Tyler Morton on his Champions League debut. Great performance today ??? pic.twitter.com/oVsY5JUhGu — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 24, 2021

Tyler Morton is a tidy little player, isn't he? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 24, 2021

“Morton: Awesome!!!” – Santaram Dhondee on Facebook.

Tyler Morton superb again. I love him #LFC — Harvey (@harveyhalgarth_) November 24, 2021

100% record maintained, clean sheet, Thiago MOTM after an outrageous goal, strong Morton debut, successful Salah stat-pad, returnees getting valuable mins off the bench. Couldn't have asked for much more than that. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) November 24, 2021

The Reds have made mincemeat of the ‘Group of Death’…

Group of death, my arse — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 24, 2021

Group of death was proved be right . We buried them all . ?#LFC #Ucl — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) November 24, 2021

Liverpool make a mockery of the so called group of death.. pic.twitter.com/3ExepRggYO — LFC?Kloppite…? (@terry65919713) November 24, 2021