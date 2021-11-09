Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to give back to his local community, providing hundreds of kids with the opportunity to play football without a single expense.

The Scouser has not only made significant contributions for Liverpool on the pitch but also off it, with the 23-year-old never forgetting his roots.

And with the barriers to entry in football growing by the day, Alexander-Arnold has looked to remove them across his home city.

He has set up The Trent Alexander-Arnold League for five and six-year-olds in Toxteth and West Derby, with around 250 kids benefitting from free access to the game they love.

As reported by the Athletic, the right-back “has made a significant multi-year financial commitment to cover the costs” to ensure the next generation are free to play.

The idea was one of Alexander-Arnold’s own making according to Liverpool’s head of pre-academy recruitment Ian Barrigan, who is heavily involved in the local league.

“We identified kids in some parts of the city aren’t playing football early enough and that puts them at a disadvantage compared to children in other areas,” Barrigan said.

“Trent came up with this idea himself, as he wanted to help and make a difference. Thanks to the funding, he’s provided we’ve now set up these two development centres, and it’s getting bigger and bigger.

“He does so much for the local community and this is another unbelievable gesture. He might have won the Champions League and the Premier League but he remains humble and proud of his roots.

“He wants to give back and it’s the same with his family. His mum Dianne has also been incredibly supportive. She came down to hand out medals to all the kids and it warms your heart to see all these kids playing football.”

It’s an incredible initiative from Alexander-Arnold with a number of youngsters having been plucked by the club’s academy, but the impact is to go far and wide in more ways than one.

It’s another notable act of generosity from a member of the Liverpool squad, one that encapsulates the person behind the player that fans see week in and week out.