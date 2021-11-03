Liverpool can secure a place in the last 16 with a win against Atletico Madrid tonight, with two games to spare. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It’s another Champions League night under the Anfield lights and it’s a big one, with the two previous meetings between the two teams suggesting it will be anything but straightforward.

The Reds, of course, won the first meeting between the two teams last month but they did relinquish a two-goal lead in doing so and will need to be at their disciplined best.

And the objective is clear, win and a place in the knockouts is confirmed. Can Jurgen Klopp‘s men get the job done tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid is being shown live on TUDN the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

