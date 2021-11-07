The final game before the international break is upon us and Liverpool travel to meet West Ham in another important league fixture. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have the opportunity to narrow the gap to leaders Chelsea to just a single point this afternoon after Thomas Tuchel’s side dropped points to Burnley on Saturday.

There will be confidence they can do just that with a 25-game unbeaten streak heading into the fixture, but West Ham will provide another stern test on their home turf.

David Moyes’ men are unbeaten in their last six and won’t be afraid to take the game to the Reds, now it’s Liverpool’s job to stop them in their tracks at a ground they have dropped points at on just one of their five previous visits.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £22 per month or get a 2 for 1 football channel offer here!

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

West Ham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of West Ham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ all-important league game on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.