When are Liverpool’s injured midfielders expected to return?

Liverpool have had one midfield blow after another this season, with five of their eight senior options all having sustained an injury. But what is the current situation?

The Reds know all too well how precarious a situation can be when one department sustains one injury after another, one only need to look at the defensive crisis last season.

And the 2021/22 season may only be 15 games old, but Liverpool are feeling the effects of their midfielders being sent to the treatment room.

Currently, five senior midfielders are on the injury list with each on a different return schedule, so when can we expect them to be back?

Fabinho – Knee

When is he due back: Unknown, possibly against Atletico or West Ham.

Could he feature vs. Atletico: Unlikely from the start, but possibly from the bench.

What has Klopp said: “With Fabinho it doesn’t look that good, a bit more complicated. Not too complicated but complicated enough,” the boss said pre-Brighton.

What’s the latest? As of Monday, no signs of a return to team training following the knock to his knee in Madrid, but he has been selected for Brazil in what is a positive sign.

Naby Keita – Hamstring

When is he due back: A hamstring injury suggests after the international break.

Could he feature vs. Atletico: No.

What has Klopp said: “If somebody feels the hamstring, it would be the first time that he is ready for the next game. So, I can’t see that.”

What’s the latest? Set for a scan to determine the severity of the injury sustained against Brighton but typically expect a number of weeks out of action, at the very least.

Thiago – Calf

When is he due back: Possible minutes vs. Atletico or West Ham.

Could he feature vs. Atletico: A start highly unlikely but could feature.

What has Klopp said: “We have Wednesday, then Sunday but after the international break, I expect him to be 100 percent back. He wants to be back earlier but we have to see if that’s possible.”

What’s the latest? Has returned to team training but after more than six weeks without a competitive game it is all about how he reacts and progresses.

James Milner – Hamstring

When is he due back: Against Arsenal, after the international break.

What has Lijnders said: “It looks like he’s out until the next international break, but we spoke already with him and he has a very big role to play.”

What’s the latest? In early stages of rehab but a constant presence on matchdays.

Harvey Elliott – Ankle

When is he due back: This season, but after the turn of 2022.

What has the club doctor said: “We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

What’s the latest? His rehab at Kirkby is ongoing and he is off his crutches, slow and steady for Elliott after the serious injury back in September.