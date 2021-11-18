Liverpool have been blessed with goalscoring talent throughout their history from all positions on the pitch, but how would a highest-scoring XI look?

Goals have not been in short supply for Jurgen Klopp‘s side so far this season or for much of his tenure at Anfield, with records seemingly broken each week by one of his players.

His team will long be remembered and will sit alongside some of the greats of the decades gone by managed by Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

Each have had overseen countless players who have also etched their name in history and left Liverpool fans celebrating each and every time they find the net.

But with so many talents in front of goal, Reddit user u/forbiddenmemeories got us thinking on who would make up a Premier League and all-time highest-scoring XI for Liverpool?

Time to find out!

The Premier League XI

First up, the Premier League years, one that has not been short of talent despite some of the struggles Liverpool have endured.

The criteria for this one is a best-fit for a 4-4-2 formation that goes hand in hand with the all-time XI and goals are limited only to the Premier League:

Alisson is shoe-in as the only Liverpool ‘keeper to score in the league

The defence all but picks itself with the goals dominated by midfielder and forwards

Hyypia is the highest-scoring defender and is reunited with Skrtel

Mane and Salah sit outside of Gerrard and Kuyt in a midfield unit responsible for 356 goals

And academy graduates Owen and Fowler lead the line, two of the Reds’ top three goalscorers in the PL

Total goals as an XI: 671

It’s a lineup that has four current Reds in its midst, which speaks volumes, and it would look like this:

Alisson (1); Alexander-Arnold (9), Skrtel (16), Hyypia (22), Riise (21); Mane (80), Kuyt (51), Gerrard (120), Salah (105); Owen (118), Fowler (128)

The all-time XI

A few carry over from the Premier League into the all-time XI thanks to their incredible prowess, with Alisson‘s headed goal keeping him firmly in place.

Various generations are represented when you open the doors to goals in all competitions, with the likes of Tommy Smith, Billy Liddell, Roger Hunt and Chris Lawler mixed in with Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah:

Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes, Smith and Lawler make for one impressive defensive line in front of Alisson, with 218 goals between them

Liddell will occupy one wing and Salah the other, look away now if you’re a defender!

A legendary combination of Dalglish and Gerrard to then sit in the middle

And they will feed in Hunt and Ian Rush, Liverpool’s top two all-time goalscorers

Total goals as an XI: 1,575

This XI was born to a play a little if you score three, we’ll score six:

Alisson (1); Neal (59), Hughes (49), Smith (48), Lawler (61); Liddell (228), Gerrard (186), Dalglish (172), Salah (140); Hunt (285), Rush (346)

These XIs would be something else, makes you appreciate the talent that Liverpool have had at their fingertips and also wonder how they would actually get on.