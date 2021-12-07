Liverpool became the first-ever English side to win all six Champions League group games as they walked to a 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (6), San Siro

December 7, 2021

Goals

Tomori 28′

Salah 36′ (assist – Oxlade-Chamberlain)

Origi 55′ (assist – Mane)

With eight changes made including rare starts for the likes of Nat Phillips, Neco Williams and Tyler Morton, it was no surprise that Liverpool began slowly at the San Siro.

They remained the better side for much of the first half, though there were few chances to show for it, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain blasting a long-range effort that was blocked outside the box.

Ibrahima Konate coped well with the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, beating the 40-year-old for physicality, while Williams showed zeal up the right flank.

The opening goal of the night came firmly against the run of play, and fingers were pointed at Takumi Minamino at the near post as he failed to clear a low corner which Alisson palmed into the path of the Englishman, Fikayo Tomori, who fired in for 1-0.

It was the thrust and positivity of Oxlade-Chamberlain that crafted the equaliser, the midfielder bursting into space and hammering an effort which Mike Maignan pushed out to Mo Salah, the Egyptian pulling off an exquisite finish.

HT: AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool

The second half began with a penalty shout, with Franck Kessie going down under the weight of Kostas Tsimikas, but with the referee waving play on Liverpool were able to counter, which led to a Divock Origi effort easily collected.

Origi made no mistake not long after, though, and it was another excellent finish from the Belgian as Maignan again pushed a shot into danger, this time from Sadio Mane, allowing the No. 27 to twist his body and head in.

Jurgen Klopp took the lead as an opportunity to spring two clearly pre-planned substitutions, with Salah and Mane both coming off as Naby Keita and Joe Gomez made their return from injury.

Gomez, in his first game back since October 27, came on at right-back, with Williams and Minamino pushing forward into attack to join the goalscorer Origi.

A moment of brilliance from Phillips caught the eye as Milan looked to build a rare attack, with the centre-back calmly turning in the area to send both Ibrahimovic and Kessie the wrong way and bring the ball out of danger.

Liverpool ended the game with Minamino, Williams and Oxlade-Chamberlain as their front three, having made light work of Milan and Group B, finishing top with a perfect record – the first English side to ever do so.

TIA Man of the Match: Ibrahima Konate

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu (Florenzi 64′), Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali (Saelemaekers 59′), Kessie, Krunic (Bakayoko 83′); Messias, Diaz (Bennacer 59′), Ibrahimovic

Subs not used: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Toure, Gabbia, Maldini

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams (Bradley 90+2′), Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino (Woltman 90+2′); Salah (Keita 64′), Origi (Fabinho 80′), Mane (Gomez 64′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Davies, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Dixon-Bonner

Next match: Aston Villa (H) – Premier League – Saturday, December 11, 3pm (GMT)