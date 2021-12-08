Liverpool will find out their opponents for the Champions League last 16 when the draw is made on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side qualified for the knockouts with two games to spare and without a blemish, becoming the first English team to have a 100 percent record in the group phase.

It was an emphatic first stage and now the last 16 awaits, and we now know the teams, all but one, the Reds can face in the first knockout stage, with French champions PSG among the six options.

A return to the San Siro is also on the cards with Inter Milan among the potential opponents, while a trip to Libson could be in the reckoning against either Sporting CP or Benfica.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who can Liverpool face?

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

Villarreal or Atalanta *

Benfica

RB Salzburg

* TBC, Wednesday’s game was postponed due to snow

Who else is in the last 16?

Ajax

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Juventus

Lille

Man City

Man United

Real Madrid

When is the draw?

Monday, December 13 at 11am (GMT) – but be prepared for a lengthy preamble, as usual!

You can watch via UEFA’s live stream here, or via BT Sport here.

When will the last 16 ties be played?

First leg (away): 15/16/22/23 February

Second leg (home): 8/9/15/16 March

Final dates to be announced in due course.

Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield having qualified as a seeded team.

Changes for the knockouts

There will be no away goal rule this season, so should both games end with the aggregate score equal, an additional 30 minutes will be played and then a penalty shootout, if needed.