Jurgen Klopp promised changes and he delivered for Liverpool’s trip to AC Milan, one that that is void of any pressure for the Reds having already sealed top spot in Group B.

The same cannot be said of Milan, however, with the Serie A side in a three-way battle for the final qualifying spot – but they need to beat Liverpool to have a chance.

A draw in Porto and Atletico Madrid’s match coupled with a win for Milan would be enough and while Liverpool do not need a victory, it is still very much the goal.

And should they close out the group campaign with a sixth successive win, they will be the first-ever English side with a 100 percent record in the group stage of the Champions League.

Alisson is one of a handful to retain his place in the side behind a much-changed back four.

One that sees Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas join Nat Phillips, in his first start of the season.

In midfield, Tyler Morton is handed his second European start alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

And no doubt desperate to play every game, it leaves Mohamed Salah to start his 21st game of the season next to Sadio Mane and Saturday’s hero, Divock Origi.

A number of Klopp’s key pillars did not travel to Italy but the manager can turn to Naby Keita and Joe Gomez off the bench for the first time in seven games, but there is also five members of the academy too.

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Krunic, Brahim; Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Toure, Florenzi, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Maldini

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino; Salah, Origi, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Davies, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Norris, Fabinho, Keita, Dixon-Bonner, Woltman