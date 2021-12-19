There was plenty of controversy for Jurgen Klopp to discuss after the 2-2 draw at Tottenham, in addition to a possible circuit-breaker amid a wave of infections in the league.

Here are four key points from Klopp’s press conference after the controversial draw at Spurs:

Robbo red acceptable, but why not Kane?

There was no beating around the bush for Klopp when it came to the key decisions of the game and while he accepted Andy Robertson‘s red card, Harry Kane’s escape left him dumbfounded.

“We saw it back, you can give a red card there [for Robbo]. It’s not the harshest ever but it’s not the smartest as well, he knows that,” Klopp said.

“He’s a really good boy but he lost it a little bit.

“But this is proof the VAR was there today because before that we thought he might not be in his office.

“I think we all agree that Harry Kane should have seen a red card, but he didn’t. Clear and 100 percent a red card.

“If Andy Robertson‘s foot is still on the ground, his leg is broken. Think we all agree on that but lucky for both it was in the air, still a red card.”

The result is ‘fine’

It’s two dropped points for Reds and while by no means the ideal result, it was simply labelled as ‘fine’ by Klopp considering the circumstances.

“It would have been different with different decisions from the ref but with the decisions, how he did it, I’m fine with the result.

“It’s 2-2 at Tottenham, that’s absolutely okay. A difficult game for many reasons, one is we had to change a lot and it obviously is then difficult to deal with the challenges.”

One we need to quickly move on from, can’t be having too many of these results.

Some of the best Covid numbers!

Liverpool have reported four positive cases since Thursday, with Thiago the latest and it meant that Reds never had any intentions of asking for a postponement.

“It’s not easy. We are in contact with the Premier League and we tell them about our cases and what happens,” Klopp explained.

“In the first instance we had three and then two days later, Thiago was positive – the Premier League tells us these are pretty much the best numbers in the league.

“No chance with four to cancel the game, we had no intention to do that but Hendo on top of that, for different reasons, is tough.”

A circuit breaker?

It’s been mooted for a number of days following a wave of postponed games and while Klopp is on board with the solution, it needs to be one based on a plan and the booster.

“If someone tells me that is the solution, I am in. 100 percent,” Klopp said of a possible two-week break.

“At the moment we have no cases in the staff and the staff got the booster, five or six weeks ago, guess that it is because of.

“Most of the players got the booster, if they could, after the Aston Villa game so five or six days later they still got Corona.

“Two of them had [the booster], two of them couldn’t get because they got a different injection.

“If everybody gets boosted and we go home for two weeks and it’s the solution and we don’t have any cases, fine then let’s wait for that.

“But if we just stop it and don’t do anything then I don’t see the benefit of it.”