It was business as usual on another record-breaking night for Liverpool, with the numbers behind their win and in the wider picture as impressive as ever.

The final scoreboard read 4-1 in favour of Jurgen Klopp‘s side but it does not tell you everything you need to know about the rout at Goodison Park.

The attack was effervescent, free-flowing and deadly, with Jordan Pickford’s right-hand side readily exposed by Liverpool’s lethal left-foot finishes.

In total, Liverpool had 16 shots to Everton‘s eight and while only seven hit the target for the Reds, five of those were to Pickford’s right.

And you guessed it, three ended in goals.

The performance, both in attack and in defence, was a continuation of the Liverpool we have seen this season.

One that limits the opposition’s chances whilst enjoying a flurry of their own, with the average expected goals (xG) for Liverpool this season 2.6, and at Everton it was 2.37.

And while Alisson and the Liverpool defence will be ruing the goal that slipped them by, Everton only managed an xG of 0.45, which is not even half the season’s average that the Reds relinquish to the opposition.

Only Watford have fared worse in the league against Klopp’s men this season.

More impressive numbers from the win!

Mohamed Salah is the first Red to score a double at Everton since Fernando Torres in 2008.

It was Liverpool’s biggest victory at Goodison since November 1982, a 39-year high.

The Reds have scored 43 league goals in 14 games, making them the top scorers across Europe’s big five league.

Salah has contributed to 21 Premier League goals so far (13 goals and eight assists), the most of any player in the competition after just 14 games. He overtook Thierry Henry.

Liverpool have now scored two or more goals in each of their last 18 games in all competitions, dating back to the visit to Leeds in September. They’re the first English top-flight team to achieve the feat.

And Liverpool now have 502 league goals under Klopp in what was match number 234.

These Reds are a mightly impressive bunch, aren’t they?